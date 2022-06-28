7 current WWE Superstars who are friends with John Cena

John Cena is one of the biggest stars WWE has ever produced. The 16-time world champion has set and broken numerous records in the company.

He has worked hundreds of matches against many different superstars and has formed some good friendships behind the scenes. Even though Big Match John has been away from the company for some time, several current WWE Superstars are close to him in real life.

His friendships prove that he is still one of the biggest names in the industry, and many around him love what he does. Let’s look at the seven current WWE Superstars who are close to Cena in real life.

#7. Big E

John Cena has made many friends in the gym over the years. One of the superstars who used to power lift with him early in his days was Big E. The former WWE Champion had one of his first rivalries on the main roster against John Cena.

The New Day member has spoken about all he’s learned from the 16-time world champion in the past.

“From John Cena, I learned about the importance of timing and the moment. There are things you can let get away from you, and things might happen out of nowhere, but it’s all about owning the moment. When you’re out there in front of the crowd, it’s about taking that chance or doing something special so you go from just being a guy to being someone important,” said Big E.

Over the years, fans have seen photos of the two big men hanging out together backstage. Cena shared a photoshopped picture of Big E holding a drink in his hand after winning his first WWE Championship.

#6. Edge

Edge and John Cena have had several rivalries

Edge made a miraculous return to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble. The Ultimate Opportunist has worked on some big rivalries ever since and has had a good run.

John Cena has been one of Edge’s greatest on-screen rivals over the past couple of decades. The Rated-R Superstar has discussed their relationship in an episode of WWE’s Untold.

Big Match John also spoke about Edge’s retirement over a decade ago and had some kind things to say about him.

"I am very proud of Edge for all that he has accomplished. He is certain to be in the hall of fame. I'm proud to have had so many great moments with him. He is a true wrestling purist and one of the smartest people I've had the pleasure of wrestling with. For your last match to be a championship win at WrestleMania... is a damn good finish to one helluva career," Cena said.

The two men enjoyed some great championship feuds, and during one of them, Edge helped Cena overcome his fear of heights. The two men have remained good friends behind the scenes.

#5. Theory

John Cena @JohnCena Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…

John Cena has never shied away from advising upcoming superstars. Theory (fka Austin Theory) is one of the fastest-rising talents in WWE today. The United States Champion has competed in some big matches and has received a lot of help from his on-screen mentor, Vince McMahon.

In an interview with Metro. Uk, Theory revealed that he has picked up a lot from Cena’s character to build his own over the years. Many fans have compared Theory to The Doctor of Thugonomics, and it’s no secret that the two have a lot of similarities:

"When I was eight, first time I’d ever seen WWE, I was invested. John Cena was the first person that I’d seen. Just his character, the way he carried himself helped me through a lot of personal stuff in my life. That’s what built my connection with loving professional wrestling, and sports entertainment. This was just huge for me, because my whole life I’ve modeled myself after this guy," Theory said.

The US Champion has taken a few verbal shots at John Cena over the past several months. This might lead to a rivalry between the two WWE Superstars once the 16-time world champion returns to the company.

#4. Sheamus

Sheamus @WWESheamus Here’s a picture of the GREATEST United States Champion and John Cena Here’s a picture of the GREATEST United States Champion and John Cena https://t.co/YqVZgNolnD

Sheamus made a big impact during his early days in WWE. The Celtic Warrior was considered a big force at the time, and John Cena helped put the Irishman over quickly. Sheamus defeated him at TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in 2009 to win his first world championship in WWE.

Backstage, the two men became close friends and have been seen traveling on several occasions. John Cena has also appeared on Sheamus’ YouTuber channel, The Celtic Warrior Workouts, and spoken about how they’ve trained in the gym together.

The Irishman is one of the men closest to Cena in WWE. Fans can hope to see the two men compete again before Big Match John calls it a day.

#3. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and John Cena have worked several good matches

During their rivalry in 2015, Seth Rollins legitimately broke John Cena’s nose in a botched spot. However, the two superstars share a healthy relationship backstage. Cena and Rollins have known each other since the latter was part of NXT.

Over the years, the two men have formed a strong bond, and Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, has also become a part of their friendship. John Cena invited the Architect and Big Time Becks for the premiere of his movie Dolittle.

The 16-time world champion took to Twitter to reveal that Rollins confronted him about his shortcomings.

“Today a friend did what friends do. Confronted me about my shortcomings and gave me an opportunity to #EarnTheDay @WWERollins Thank You #NeverGiveUp,” Cena tweeted.

It looks like the two men are very close backstage, and Cena’s return could lead to a short rivalry between the two superstars.

#2. Becky Lynch

As mentioned previously, Becky Lynch is also very close to Cena and credits his advice in transforming her career. Over the past several years, she has become an inspiration to many in and out of her industry.

In a video posted on WWE’s YouTube channel, Big Time Becks opened up about a conversation with John Cena that transformed her career:

"One thing that John is is extremely honest," said Lynch. "When I was struggling before, when I couldn't find myself, he said, 'Well, I don't know who you are.' And because of that, it made me look at myself and examine who I was so that I could develop something that was recognizable to the audience... Once I listened to that and the other and I put everything together, it just... It worked."

Cena has given some great advice to those close to him in WWE. Becky Lynch is one of the few superstars who has greatly benefited from being friends with The Leader of the Cenation.

#1. Randy Orton is one of John Cena's closest friends

Will Cena and Orton have one final match?

Randy Orton comes across as a natural heel and knows how to play an excellent babyface character.

He has had several major rivalries against John Cena over the past decade. Both men debuted in the same year and quickly became the two top faces in the company.

Backstage, The Viper is one of Cena’s closest friends in WWE. The two have been together since Ohio Valley Wrestling.

In an appearance on After the Bell with Cory Graves, The Viper went out of character to praise John Cena. He spoke about how he learned a lot from The Doctor of Thugonomics.

"And John Cena. God, I hate saying it, but I learned a lot from that m***********. I really did. Talk about slowing down and breathing and listening to the people. He was a master. He was a f****** ninja at listening to the crowd," Orton said.

Fans have seen the two men compete against each other numerous times. However, many would want to see them go head-to-head again before they both retire.

