7 WWE Superstars/Tag Teams who desperately need a new entrance theme

The entrance theme plays a vital role in constructing the gimmick of a WWE Superstar

The entrance theme of any Superstar and/or team can make or break their gimmicks. The wrestlers work very hard in establishing their in-ring personalities and winning the attention of the fans. But a lackluster entrance theme can downsize the impact of their ploy to convince the viewers of their intentions.

There are countless examples of iconic entrance themes that have elevated WWE Superstars to new levels of success. They play a key role in defining a character that’s being portrayed inside the squared circle.

The recent change in Bayley’s entrance is enough to explain the crucial need for an appropriate theme song to solidify any gimmick. A similar move for other Superstars on the main roster will do wonders for their respective characters going forward.

Here we take a look at a few WWE Superstars who are in desperate need of a new entrance theme.

#7 Kabuki Warriors – Asuka and Kairi Sane

One of the most dreaded traditions in WWE is merging the theme song of two Superstars after they form a Tag Team. This happened with Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The current Women’s Tag Team Champions are currently one of the major highlights of the roster. Together, Asuka and Sane have the potential to redefine the women’s tag-team division. Asuka’s green mist and Sane’s recent match against Becky Lynch on RAW became the talk of the town as and when the action unfolded.

Both these female Superstars bring a lot to the table. However, their merged theme songs often downplay WWE’s efforts to establish the Women’s Tag Team Champions as a strong unit.

Introducing this team with a new theme song will enable the creatives to add more credibility to their ‘Kabuki Warriors’ gimmick. Moreover, it will prevent them from compromising their individual identities.

