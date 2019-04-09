×
7 WWE Superstars who dressed as other wrestlers

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    09 Apr 2019, 13:04 IST

Then Divas Champion AJ Lee showed off her Fearless side when she feuded with Nikki Bella
Then Divas Champion AJ Lee showed off her Fearless side when she feuded with Nikki Bella

When it comes to the WWE, only the toughest survive.

As two or more Superstars meet in the ring, only those who are able to out-match their opponent, whether it is via brute strength, or using their own quick-wit and ingenuity.

And sometimes, playing mind games with your opponent can give a Superstar that crucial edge that pushes them to the top.

Throughout WWE history, there has been no shortage of Superstars who have donned the attires of their opponent, to either embarrass their foe, mess with their head, or just because they wanted to.

Here are seven WWE Superstars who dressed as other wrestlers, and the reasons why they would cross the line.

#7: Kurt Angle as John Cena

The Olympic Gold Medalist showed he was down with the streets when he channelled his inner John Cena
The Olympic Gold Medalist showed he was down with the streets when he channelled his inner John Cena

The Miz may have played a hilarious John Cena in 2011, but years before the A-Lister ever step foot in the WWE, Kurt Angle was showing off his own acting chops.

During a feud between the Olympian and Cena in 2003, Angle appeared on the October 16th edition of SmackDown, decked in Cena’s attire from his time as the Doctor of Thuganomics.

The segment got even funnier when a little person, dressed as Angle, confronted the Hall of Famer, and the two berated and belittled Big Match John.

Whilst the WWE Universe may have been laughing, one person who didn’t see the funny side was Cena himself, who marched to the ring to confront the pair.

Despite his best effort though, Cena would get overpowered by the two, as Angle proves not only to be one of the funniest Superstars, but also one of the most gifted. 

1 / 7 NEXT
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 24-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
