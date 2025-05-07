8 Major WWE stars who could become Grand Slam champions in 2025

A Grand Slam champion describes a WWE Superstar who has won every active title the company has available. Finn Balor, Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Rhea Ripley, AJ Styles, and more active stars have become Grand Slam champions in the promotion.

However, several big names on the roster are missing one title from their resumes, and the company could decide to make some major names Grand Slam champions this year.

Listed below are eight stars who could become Grand Slam champions in 2025.

#8. WWE star Sheamus could finally capture the Intercontinental Championship

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Sheamus disappeared from WWE television following the Royal Rumble 2025 and was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41. The Celtic Warrior returned this past Monday night on RAW and defeated Austin Theory in a singles match. The veteran was originally supposed to square off against Grayson Waller, but the former champion talked his way out of the bout.

The 47-year-old has accomplished a lot in the company, but has never won the Intercontinental Championship. Dominik Mysterio captured the title at WrestleMania 41, and Sheamus could defeat The Judgment Day star later this year to become a Grand Slam champion.

#7. Damian Priest

Damian Priest used to be a member of The Judgment Day, but the faction betrayed him at SummerSlam last year. Finn Balor interfered in his match against Gunther and cost The Archer of Infamy the World Heavyweight Championship.

Priest will be challenging for the United States Championship at Backlash this weekend, but he has never been able to win the Intercontinental Championship in his career. The veteran may decide to transfer back to WWE RAW down the line to go after the title that has eluded him.

#6. Drew McIntyre

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Drew McIntyre defeated Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 last month. The Scottish Warrior has the chance to become a Grand Slam champion this Saturday night at WWE Backlash 2025.

Jacob Fatu is scheduled to defend the United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight. If The Scottish Warrior wins the bout, he will capture the US Title for the first time in his career.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated LA Knight to become United States Champion at Survivor Series 2024, but lost the title back to The Megastar on the March 3 edition of SmackDown. There were recent rumors that Nakamura's time in WWE was coming to an end, but those reports never came to fruition.

The King of Strong Style won the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2018, but failed to capture the WWE Championship from AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. Nakamura would become a Grand Slam champion if he captured a major title this year.

#4. Jey Uso

Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41 by getting Gunther to tap out. He defended the title against Seth Rollins in the main event of this past Monday's episode of RAW, but CM Punk got involved to cause the match to end via disqualification.

Main Event Jey had a brief reign as Intercontinental Champion last year and has had several tag team title reigns alongside his brother in The Usos tag team. However, The Yeet Master has never held the United States title during his time in the company. He could capture the title later this year to officially become a Grand Slam champion.

#3. Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes has been absent since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 last month. Travis Scott interfered in the match, and the distraction was enough to cost The American Nightmare the title.

Rhodes has accomplished a lot in his career, but has never won the United States Championship. The former AEW star could return in the weeks ahead and be revealed as Jacob Fatu's next challenger if The Samoan Werewolf retains the title at WWE Backlash.

#2. CM Punk

CM Punk has not won a title since his return to the company at Survivor Series 2023, but he accomplished a major career goal at WrestleMania 41. Punk competed in the main event of 'Mania for the first time in his career, but was betrayed by Paul Heyman on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Second City Saint has never won the United States Championship during his time in WWE. He may decide to go after the title once his rivalry with Seth Rollins on RAW is finished.

#1. John Cena

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

John Cena shocked the wrestling world by turning heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The veteran aligned with The Rock and beat Cody Rhodes down at the premium live event earlier this year. He captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Rhodes in the main event of this year's WrestleMania.

Cena has held the United States Championship five times in his career, but the Intercontinental Title has somehow managed to escape him. The Cenation Leader could become a Grand Slam champion during his final year of in-ring competition by winning the title before he steps away.

