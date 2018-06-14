8 Most Successful Last Man Standing Winners in WWE

Who can Shinsuke and AJ take notes from to win in their first ever appearance in a Last Man Standing match in WWE?

Ray Tang CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 03:28 IST 255 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

One more Dream Match!

As AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura get ready to battle it out one more (and possibly final) time at Money in the Bank 2018, Shinsuke Nakamura has chosen the Last Man Standing stipulation, giving this match all the elements of delivering another absolute classic, potentially even exceeding the magic they created in the Tokyo Dome.

It’ll be Shinsuke Nakamura’s first ever match of this kind in his career, whilst Styles has already been in a handful of these matches in TNA with mixed results.

Since its official inception on February 14, 1999, at the appropriately named St Valentines Day Massacre pay-per-view (or unofficial inception in WWE on December 15, 1996, which I'll explain a little later), there has been a total of 40 Last Man Standing matches.

The rules are simple: you have to beat your opponent up so badly that they will not be able to stand up after a count of ten. As history suggests with the Last Man Standing matches, most wrestlers use the lack of rules to their advantage, with their use of weapons and taking wherever the fight may end up.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, it takes a certain type of wrestler to score a victory over an opponent, so which wrestlers have been the most successful and needed to do whatever it takes to win this type of match?

Note - For the purpose of this article, this list only includes wrestlers who have been in more than one match, otherwise MVP, Sheamus, Dean Ambrose and Asuka would also be included this list all with one victory each.

#8 Randy Orton (W2 – D1 – L1 – 50% Win Ratio)

The Viper knows what it takes to win in these matches.

Randy Orton has probably accomplished everything that's necessary on the WWE main roster.

Some of his accomplishments include being a grand slam champion, winning the Royal Rumble and headlining WrestleMania, so it's hardly a shock that Orton has won more Last Man Standing matches than he has lost.

Normally, someone that’s only won 50% of their matches wouldn’t really be classified as triumphant. But considering one ended in a no contest, this technically means that Randy Orton has only lost one of his four matches.

On that note alone this is why the Viper makes the cut. Three of his matches may have been against the Cerebral Assassin Triple H, with the end result being different every time but an additional win against CM Punk at Extreme Rules 2011 has put Orton in the winning column.

Most Memorable Match: No Mercy 2007 against Triple H