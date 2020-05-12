The end of a run...and the start of another?

Welcome to a very special edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was the first RAW post-Money in the Bank and it's safe to assume that this was by far the best episode in the last two months.

Stacked from start to finish, the show saw a lot of storyline progression and the end of one historic and legendary Championship reign. Emotions were at an all-time high throughout the show and words were exchanged, battles were fought, and there's a lot to look forward to.

Without dragging it on much further, let's jump right into the action-packed episode of Monday Night RAW.

#8. Drew McIntyre's next challenger

The Champion and face of RAW

Drew McIntyre has the makings of one of the most exciting WWE Champions in years. A fighting Champion at heart, he once again found himself tangled in a mess involving Zelina Vega and Andrade.

As you probably know by now, Andrade is the man who dethroned Drew McIntyre in late 2017 to become the NXT Champion, but a lot of things have changed since then. While McIntyre faced and defeated Andrade yet again, what was more interesting was the name who he called out post-match.

At first, we expected him to call out Jinder Mahal, but instead, he chose to call out SmackDown's King Corbin - who will appear on RAW next week to challenge for the WWE Championship.

It seems to be a filler match for WWE to get him through to Backlash. It's not a bad way to go about and Corbin has little to no chance of winning, so it should be fun to watch. As for why he's facing a SmackDown Superstar, we'll address that in a few points down.