×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

8 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Drew McIntyre calls out SmackDown star as next opponent, Former Champions return after 6 months away (May 11th, 2020)

  • WWE Monday Night RAW was one of the best episodes in the last couple of months.
  • With big returns, new Champions, and more, there were a lot of talking points about the episode.
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 12 May 2020, 09:45 IST

The end of a run...and the start of another?
The end of a run...and the start of another?

Welcome to a very special edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was the first RAW post-Money in the Bank and it's safe to assume that this was by far the best episode in the last two months.

Stacked from start to finish, the show saw a lot of storyline progression and the end of one historic and legendary Championship reign. Emotions were at an all-time high throughout the show and words were exchanged, battles were fought, and there's a lot to look forward to.

Without dragging it on much further, let's jump right into the action-packed episode of Monday Night RAW.

#8. Drew McIntyre's next challenger

The Champion and face of RAW
The Champion and face of RAW

Drew McIntyre has the makings of one of the most exciting WWE Champions in years. A fighting Champion at heart, he once again found himself tangled in a mess involving Zelina Vega and Andrade.

As you probably know by now, Andrade is the man who dethroned Drew McIntyre in late 2017 to become the NXT Champion, but a lot of things have changed since then. While McIntyre faced and defeated Andrade yet again, what was more interesting was the name who he called out post-match.

At first, we expected him to call out Jinder Mahal, but instead, he chose to call out SmackDown's King Corbin - who will appear on RAW next week to challenge for the WWE Championship.

It seems to be a filler match for WWE to get him through to Backlash. It's not a bad way to go about and Corbin has little to no chance of winning, so it should be fun to watch. As for why he's facing a SmackDown Superstar, we'll address that in a few points down.


1 / 8 NEXT
Published 12 May 2020, 09:45 IST
WWE Raw Street Profits The Viking Raiders Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी