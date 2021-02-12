8 times WWE Superstars donated generously to charity

WWE Superstars usually have to struggle a lot to achieve the success they have today. After making it big, the men and women try not to forget where they came from and try to help others in different ways.

Several WWE Superstars have shown their kindness by interacting with their fans and making them feel special. Many of them have even given memorabilia to their fans to make things even more memorable.

On the other hand, a few Superstars have gone a step further and tried to give back to the community in a much bigger way. Many Superstars have joined hands with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and granted thousands of wishes over the years.

Fans may also remember the WWE Mixed Match Challenge where male and female Superstars teamed up to compete and win the tournament to award their favorite charities a big donation from the company.

However, this article is all about the Superstars who have decided to part with their paychecks or something more to make a difference. Let’s take a look at eight times WWE Superstars donated generously to charity.

#8 WWE Superstar Samoa Joe parted with his hair for charity

Samoa Joe is one of the most competitors in the ring

WWE Superstar Samoa Joe has taken a step back from the ring and has made himself comfortable behind the commentary table. Joe is known as one of the most vicious athletes in the ring, and fans can’t wait to see him back in the ring again.

In 2021, Samoa Joe decided to donate a part of himself to charity. The Samoan Submission Machine donated his hair to Children With Hair Loss (CWHL), a non-profit organization.

The CWHL provides human hair replacements to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss for no cost.

Following the donation, the WWE Superstar posted a picture with the following caption on Instagram:

“It was a good run, hopefully it will find a better purpose at @cwhl_org . #cutpasslove”

Joe’s donation would certainly have helped make some children smile.

#7 Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan cut his long locks for charity

Daniel Bryan

Samoa Joe isn’t the only WWE Superstar who has parted with his long locks for charity. In early 2016, former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan made a similar donation to Wigs for Kids.

Wigs for Kids is a charity that helps kids with illnesses get a head full of real hair. The company’s CEO Maggie Varney was glad to receive Bryan’s donation as she believed that it would help shed more light on what the charity was doing for the community.

Speaking to Uproxx, The Planet’s Champion revealed the following:

“I know, I didn’t want to shave my beard either, but the thing is that I wanted to cut my hair, and once I cut my hair, I looked really silly with this giant beard. And this is just my one cheap plug. It’s that I cut my hair for an organization called Wigs for Kids, and one of the nice things about them is that they make wigs for kids who have had cancer and they don’t charge the families at all for that, so if there is anything worthwhile that comes out of what I’m saying tonight, that’s it right there.”

Bryan has always tried to spread awareness regarding various issues and his beliefs, as well as working towards shedding some light on a charity that is doing a good job for children.