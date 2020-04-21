8 WWE Superstars you probably didn't know Brock Lesnar teamed up with

Lesnar has teamed up with all of these Superstars

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in action ever since his WWE title loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. The Beast is bound to come back at some point though, as he still manages to move the rating needle, around 18 years after his WWE debut.

Lesnar is someone who was pushed initially as an intimidating behemoth who gave off a "lone wolf" vibe. He appeared first on the main roster during the post-WrestleMania 18 edition of Monday Night RAW, attacking a bunch of mid-card acts in the process, and brutalizing Spike Dudley in the ring.

His first reign saw him quickly become one of the biggest Superstars in the business and Lesnar's second run only made his star grow more.

In the following list, we'll take a look at eight WWE Superstars who teamed up with Lesnar during his WWE run, including his stint in OVW.

Lesnar has mostly been portrayed as someone who likes to work alone and this fact makes these following pairings all the more intriguing.

#8 Tajiri

On the road to WWE No Mercy 2002, Brock Lesnar was forced to compete in a Tag Team match alongside none other than Tajiri. Lesnar was in a feud with The Undertaker at the time and was clearly upset wuth the situation.

Tajiri and Lesnar took on Edge and Rey Mysterio on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The match ended with Rey and Edge picking up the win. Brock wasn't thrilled with the loss and ended up destroying Tajiri. He would go on to annihilate The Undertaker inside Hell In A Cell at No Mercy to retain his WWE title.

#7 John Cena

Back in late 2003, Lesnar was the most hated heel on SmackDown. Two weeks after winning the WWE title in a 60-minute Iron Man match against Kurt Angle on SmackDown, Lesnar competed in a Tag Team match on the blue show.

Two former allies, collide at SummerSlam 2014:

Lesnar teamed up with one of his most formidable opponents, John Cena, who was another despised heel at the time. The duo took on The Undertaker and Kurt Angle and ended up defeating the legendary makeshift team. The ones who saw Lesnar maul Cena at SummerSlam 2014 would certainly be intrigued at watching these two on the same side in the past.