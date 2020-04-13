9 Current WWE Superstars who you might not know were divorced

Drew McIntyre was married to a former WWE Superstar.

There are many other Superstars from the current roster who have had failed marriages.

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton

As you may have realized by now, or maybe not, being a WWE Superstar is surely not an easy job.

The performers are on the road 300 days a year, traveling from one city to another with the earnest intentions of entertaining the fans. The challenging demands of being a WWE Superstar take an immense toll on the talents, and it just doesn't affect their kayfabe lives.

The personal lives of the Superstars are also strained by the tenuous schedule of being an active WWE talent.

Investing a healthy amount of time is one of the fundamentals of maintaining a successful relationship. Unfortunately for the WWE Superstars, time is a luxury, and it's difficult for them to spend time with their loved ones. Preserving marriages becomes all the more arduous for the talents, but that doesn't mean there aren't relationships that have stood the test of time despite all the challenges. Many have got it right.

However, the number of broken marriages in the WWE are also quite high, and the reason didn't always revolve around the lack of time spent with each other.

In this slider, we will take a look at the Superstars from the current roster who were separated, the reasons, and the aftermath of the divorces.

#9. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is at his peak right now. He has the WWE title around his waist and a lovely wife in Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, who he has been married to since 2016.

However, The Scottish Psychopath's first marriage was quite a controversial one.

Drew McIntyre joined WWE for the first time in 2007, the same year in which Taryn Terrell, AKA Tiffiny, also signed up with the company.

A love story blossomed between the two young Superstars, and they got engaged in 2009 before getting married in 2010.

The newly-wed McIntyre was destined to become a top guy in the company. Things were looking up for The Chosen One.

However, McIntyre and Terrell's marriage fell apart within months of them tying the knot.

Terrell was arrested in August 2010 following a domestic disturbance incident with McIntyre. The former Playboy model was handed a suspension by the WWE, and she was subsequently released from the company in November that year.

McIntyre wasn't punished by the WWE as they knew his potential, and he stayed in the company until his release in 2014.

Terrell would finalize her divorce with McIntyre in May 2011. She worked for TNA and a few other independent promotions before retiring in 2017.

