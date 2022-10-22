Since 1985, WWE has held several King of the Ring tournaments. The company also aired 11 pay-per-views of the same name. Although former Chairman Vince McMahon dropped the event after 2002, the company held the last King of the Ring pay-per-view in 2015, airing exclusively on the WWE Network.

Recent reports suggest WWE is currently discussing the idea of holding another King of the Ring premium live event.

Fans may remember many of the previous winners of the King of the Ring tournament, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, and Triple H. However, they may not remember a few others.

Here are five forgotten King of the Ring winners.

#5. Mabel

In mid-1993, Mabel (aka Viscera) signed with WWE. About two years later, he participated in the 1995 King of the Ring tournament, which took place at the King of the Ring pay-per-view.

Mabel squashed Adam Bomb in the first round at In Your House 1 to qualify for the quarter-finals. He then defeated The Undertaker in the quarter-finals. After receiving a bye in the semi-finals, Mabel squared off against Savio Vega in the finals.

The former Hardcore Champion defeated Vega in the finals to get crowned the 1995 King of the Ring. Following his victory, the former member of the Ministry of Darkness referred to himself as King Mabel. Nevertheless, the company released him only a few months after winning the prestigious tournament.

Mabel later had two other runs in WWE between 1998 and 2008. In 2014, the 1995 King of the Ring tragically passed away aged 43 after suffering a heart attack.

#4. Ken Shamrock

After wrestling for a few years in other promotions, Ken Shamrock debuted in WWE in 1997. The following year, the 58-year-old participated in the 1998 King of the Ring tournament.

The Most Dangerous Man in the World eliminated Kama Mustafa in the first round. He later defeated Mark Henry in the quarter-finals to qualify for the next round. In the semi-finals, Shamrock scored another victory against Jeff Jarrett to reserve his place in the finals.

In the finals, Shamrock went head-to-head against The Rock. The two superstars battled for over 14 minutes before The Most Dangerous Man in the World won the tournament after forcing The Great One to submit.

While Shamrock later won the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Titles alongside Big Boss Man, the 1998 King of the Ring winner left the company in 1999.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle On this day in 1999, Billy Gunn won the King of the Ring tournament.



What went wrong with his main event push? On this day in 1999, Billy Gunn won the King of the Ring tournament.What went wrong with his main event push? https://t.co/S0IYftFpnT

Nearly six years after joining WWE in 1993, Billy Gunn participated in the 1999 King of the Ring tournament. After eliminating Viscera in the first round, he squared off against Ken Shamrock in the quarter-finals.

The 58-year-old defeated Shamrock by referee stoppage at the 1999 King of the Ring pay-per-view. Later that same night, he beat Kane in the semi-finals.

In the finals, Gunn defeated his former D-Generation X partner X-Pac to become the 1999 King of the Ring.

Over the next few years, Gunn had a lot of success in the Stamford-based company, especially as a tag team competitor. He also had a short Intercontinental run in the year 2000. In 2019, Gunn entered the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 1999 King of the Ring is currently active in AEW. He is now the leader of the Gunn Club stable, which includes his sons, Colten and Austin.

#2. William Regal

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun



21st April 2008



William Regal is crowned the King of the Ring, beating CM Punk in the final on RAW.



🗓 ON THIS DAY 🗓21st April 2008William Regal is crowned the King of the Ring, beating CM Punk in the final on RAW. 🗓 ON THIS DAY 🗓 21st April 2008William Regal is crowned the King of the Ring, beating CM Punk in the final on RAW.🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 https://t.co/5eQFn2Xl8d

For more than two decades, William Regal worked for WWE. The 54-year-old has had many accomplishments in World Wrestling Entertainment, including winning the Intercontinental Championship twice and the Tag Team Titles four times.

In late 2007, Regal became the new RAW General Manager. Despite this, he participated in the 2008 King of the Ring tournament. The former Intercontinental Champion defeated Hornswoggle in the quarter-finals and Finlay in the semi-finals to qualify for the finals.

The then-RAW General Manager then squared off against CM Punk in the finals. After a brutal battle between the two superstars, Regal forced Punk to tap out to win the match and become the new King of the Ring.

A few weeks after winning the tournament, Regal lost a Loser Gets Fired match against Mr. Kennedy, and kayfabe left the company. In reality, however, he was suspended for violating the company's Wellness Policy.

Earlier this year, WWE released Regal from his contract. Last March, the 2008 King of the Ring joined AEW.

#1. Brock Lesnar

WWE @WWE The summer of The Next Big Thing kicks into high gear when @BrockLesnar battles @TherealRVD in the prestigious King of the Ring tournament final! FULL MATCH: ms.spr.ly/6010n3IAC The summer of The Next Big Thing kicks into high gear when @BrockLesnar battles @TherealRVD in the prestigious King of the Ring tournament final! FULL MATCH: ms.spr.ly/6010n3IAC https://t.co/V6Utf0ZbbE

In 2002, Brock Lesnar made his debut on Monday Night RAW. He has since become one of the greatest stars in the company's history, winning ten world titles. However, some fans sometimes forget that The Beast Incarnate was among the few superstars who won the King of the Ring tournament.

Lesnar participated in the 2002 King of the Ring tournament three months after his main roster debut. After eliminating Bubba Ray Dudley in the first round and Booker T in the quarter-finals, The Beast Incarnate squared off against Test in the semi-finals.

The Beast Incarnate successfully pinned Test to earn his place in the finals against Rob Van Dam. Although Van Dam was close to pinning Lesnar, the 10-time World Champion ended the match with a devastating F-5 to his opponent to earn the victory.

By winning the King of the Ring tournament, Lesnar earned a shot at The Rock's WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam. At the pay-per-view, The Beast Incarnate defeated The Great One to capture his first-ever world title.

