5 former WWE Superstars who are willing to return after 10+ years

Several recently-released WWE Superstars have returned to the company over the past few weeks. Dexter Lumis and Braun Strowman are two such examples.

Meanwhile, a few former WWE Superstars have expressed their desire to return to the Stamford-based company more than 10 years after their departure. Although some of these wrestlers have retired, they seem open to the idea of coming out of retirement for one more run in WWE.

Here are five former WWE Superstars who are willing to return after 10+ years.

#5. Katie Lea

Katie Lea had not competed since April 2021

In 2006, Katie Lea (aka Katarina Waters) joined WWE. She spent about two years in developmental brand (OVW) before making her main roster debut in February 2008. The 41-year-old's run as Paul Burchill's sister lasted only two years before the company released her from her contract in April 2010.

After her departure, Lea competed for a few years in IMPACT Wrestling, winning a few titles, including the TNA Knockouts Championship and the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

In an interview with Women's Wrestling Weekly, Lea addressed the possibility of returning to WWE, revealing that she is willing to make her comeback to the Stamford-based company.

"I would definitely consider that for sure," she said. (H/T: PWMania)

Over the past few years, Lea has been active on the independent circuit. However, she has not competed since April 2021, when she lost to Freya The Slayer at a WrestlePro event.

#4. Former United States Champion Ken Kennedy

After making a few appearances in WWE as an enhancement talent, Ken Kennedy (aka Mr. Anderson) signed an official contract with the Stamford-based company in February 2005. About six months later, he made his main roster debut on SmackDown.

Kennedy spent nearly four years in the company, during which he won the United States Championship once. Nevertheless, he was released from his contract in May 2009.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet's Insight earlier this year, the former United States Champion expressed his openness to the idea of returning to WWE.

"[Return as a manager in WWE?] Would like something like that, for sure," he said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Mr. Kennedy is currently active on the independent circuit. He recently lost to Brandon Nytroe at a Below Zero Wrestling event.

#3. Former WWE Women's Champion Melina

Melina made a one-off return at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Nearly a year after joining WWE in 2004, Melina made her main roster debut on SmackDown as a member of MNM, alongside her real-life boyfriend, Johnny Nitro (aka John Morrison), and Joey Mercury.

Melina spent nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company, during which she became one of the top female competitors on the roster. The 43-year-old won the Women's Championship three times and the Divas Title twice before the company released her from her contract in August 2011.

Since her departure, Melina has been active on the independent circuit. She also competed in IMPACT Wrestling and NWA. Speaking to Metro's Alistair McGeorge in August 2021, the former Women's Champion revealed that she would love to return to WWE.

"I feel fulfilled and I feel lucky with everything that comes into my path. If that offer comes back… then of course I'd love it. Of course, because that's my home. But if it doesn't happen, then it doesn't happen and I'm good with that too," she said.

Last January, Melina made a one-off return to WWE, participating in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number two and lasted only 53 seconds before getting eliminated by Sasha Banks.

#2. Former Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock

About a decade after kicking off his professional wrestling career, Ken Shamrock signed with WWE in 1997. During his two-year stint at the Stamford-based company, the 58-year-old captured the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championships alongside Big Boss Man. He also won the 1998 King of the Ring Tournament.

After his departure, the World's Most Dangerous Man competed in other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW. However, he disclosed in an interview with Ring Rust Radio in 2013 that he desired to return to WWE.

"Oh, definitely. I've tried to reach out, but I've been hitting some walls. I'm not sure if my messages are getting through or not…. There were several times where I wished I had got that opportunity... to at least challenge for the Heavyweight Championship belt. I never got that opportunity, and I’m not sure why, but it is what it is. I will keep fighting to try and get that opportunity and close this thing up to be probably one of the only persons in sports history to go into several different organizations and become world champion in every one of them." (H/T: Bleacher Report)

Shamrock also recently expressed his interest in returning to WWE to referee the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules. However, the company later announced UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the bout's referee.

Responding to a fan's tweet saying they were hoping for Shamrock instead, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that WWE would find a way for him to return if fans expressed their desire to see him back.

"Hey he [Cormier] is a great choice! If the fans make it known they want me back I'm sure WWE will find a way to make it possible at some point. Triple H has had some great bookings," he replied.

Shamrock recently returned to in-ring action after more than a year of absence. Last August, he defeated Harry Smith at a Battleground Championship Wrestling event.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Victoria

Victoria competed in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble

In 2000, Victoria kicked off her professional wrestling career by joining WWE. Over the next nine years, she became one of the company's top female superstars, winning the Women's Championship twice.

However, the 51-year-old asked for her release and left the company in 2009. She later joined IMPACT Wrestling, where she wrestled for about four years. Victoria also wrestled for a few years on the independent circuit before announcing her retirement from wrestling in 2019.

In an interview with D-Von Dudley on Table Talk in March 2021, Victoria expressed her willingness to come out of retirement for one more run in WWE.

"I would be interested in that but I would need notice to go, 'Hey Lisa, we'd like to bring you back in six months' or something like that (...) you know you never say never in this business, right D-Von? Because we always end up coming back? But, and it's always in your blood. It's always gonna be in your blood. You think you're retired, but there's just something you're like when, 'Ah, they wanna bring me back for this,'" she said. (H/T: POST Wrestling)

In another interview with Just Alyx earlier this year, the former Women's Champion addressed the possibility of returning to the company again, disclosing that she would need to have a clear storyline.

"It has to be presented to me with a storyline. Like, which opponent am I going to be facing? There's a lot to consider, like how much time do I have to get ready, because that would be make or break for me. 'We want you to come back in a week.' The fans are going to crap on me. I can't get ready in a week for a match. Not with the caliber of girls they have now. I would need some time to prepare. But you never say never, right? (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Last year, Victoria made a one-off return at the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at number 10 and lasted about seven minutes before getting eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

