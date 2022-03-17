5 real-life WWE couples who had very brief romantic relationships

Over the years, some WWE Superstars have had very brief romantic relationships.

Many WWE Superstars have fallen in love with each other while working for the company. Some of them dated for several years. While a few of them later split, like John Cena and Nikki Bella, others tied the knot, such as The Miz and Maryse.

Meanwhile, other superstars have dated for only a very brief period. They later decided to break up for different reasons.

Here are five real-life WWE couples who had very brief romantic relationships.

#5. John Cena and Victoria

In 1994, Victoria tied the knot with Lee Varon. Nearly six years later, she joined Vince McMahon's company, where she met John Cena. Although Victoria was still married to Varon, she had a brief romantic relationship with The Leader of the Cenation in 2002.

In an old interview with F4WOnline, the former Women's Champion revealed that she and her husband were on a break when she began dating Cena. Nevertheless, their relationship lasted for only a month.

"We have separated a few times. One of those times that we were separated, I dated John Cena for about a month. It was not in 2006 or 2007. It was in 2002. It was when we were both in Louisville. I was married but separated. John Cena was single. I was never his 'road girlfriend'. I know that when we were separated, my husband also dated a couple girls. That's what happens when you are separated," she said.

After breaking up with Cena, Victoria returned to her husband. They remained together for nearly 13 years before divorcing in 2015. Meanwhile, the 16-time world champion is currently married to Canadian engineer Shay Shariatzadeh.

#4. NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny and Dolph Ziggler had a fling nearly a decade ago

Over the past few years, Sunny has spoken openly about having several romances with some WWE Superstars. One of the wrestlers she revealed that she had a fling with was Dolph Ziggler nearly a decade ago.

A few years ago, the WWE Hall of Famer disclosed how she and Ziggler kicked off their relationship.

"I was in Fort Lauderdale doing a pay-per-view party at a sports bar and he was doing the pay-per-view in Miami. He had the match against Loki. See, Nick [Ziggler] and I were talking for about four months. First it was on Facebook then we started texting and then we started talking and then it was about two weeks before that show and I realized whoa I'm gonna be an hour away from him in Florida. I'm doing the pay-per-view party, he's gonna be in Miami. So, I told him I'm just gonna be an hour away from you. He goes: I'm so there after the show," she said in an interview a few years ago.

Despite getting kicked in the head that night and suffering a concussion, Ziggler went to see Sunny. The couple spent only a few hours together before the WWE Hall of Famer left for the airport. Their relationship also ended shortly after.

#3. Batista and Kelly Kelly

vanya castro @vanyacastroDNJB batista y kelly kelly:D se ven lindos juntos<3 ojala conocerlos:c wachito rico batista y kelly kelly muy bella <3 http://t.co/xjqVTsLdGN batista y kelly kelly:D se ven lindos juntos<3 ojala conocerlos:c wachito rico batista y kelly kelly muy bella <3 http://t.co/xjqVTsLdGN

Despite being 18 years senior, Batista had a romantic relationship with Kelly Kelly in 2008. Nevertheless, the romance ended after only a few months due to the age difference.

In an interview with the WJFK radio morning show, the former World Heavyweight Champion opened up about his romance with the former Divas Champion, claiming that she was young and immature.

"She's just a young girl. She was a little immature for a 21 year-old," he said.

Kelly Kelly later had a few other romantic relationships. She is currently married to bodybuilder Joe Coba. Meanwhile, Batista also dated a few other women after breaking up with the former Divas Champion. In 2015, he married Sarah Jade. Nevertheless, they divorced four years later.

#2. Kristal Marshall - Matt Striker

Kristal Marshall and Matt Striker briefly dated

Kristal Marshall dated Bobby Lashley for nearly three years between 2007 and 2010. The couple were even engaged and had two children together before splitting. The former Diva Search contestant also dated former WWE Superstar Matt Striker for a brief period.

In an interview with the Noonan Speaks podcast, Marshall opened up about dating Striker, stating that it happened during her time as a wrestler in WWE.

"I did date Matt Striker for a brief period of time when I was wrestling. It's kind of impossible to not date someone you work with unless you're married outside of the business and all of that. That's impossible. That's kind of how you figure out things and then you leave the wrestling business and you look back at the wrestling business and say, 'what the f**k was that? That was f**king weird s**t. What was I doing?' Yeah, that did happen," she said.

Marshall left WWE in 2007. She later joined IMPACT Wrestling for a brief period in 2009 before retiring from professional wrestling in 2010. Meanwhile, Striker left Vince McMahon's company in 2013. Since then, he has worked in different promotions, including Lucha Underground and IMPACT Wrestling.

#1. WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Sunny

Shawn Michaels and Sunny dated for a few months

Sunny tied the knot with former WWE Superstar Skip (AKA Chris Candido) in 1990. While they were still technically married, the WWE Hall of Famer had a brief romantic relationship with Shawn Michaels in the mid-1990s.

A few years ago, Sunny denied cheating on her husband with Michaels, disclosing in an interview that she and Skip were on a break when she had her fling with The Heartbreak Kid.

"Chris at the time was still in the company. We were split. Well, I see a lot of people think I cheated on Chris with Shawn. Chris and I had split up. We were still traveling together because it wasn't really anybody's business if we split up, so on the road we still look like we're together. We travel together, we stay together, you know, but as soon as we got home he would either go to his mom's or dad's or a hotel and I would go home. We weren't even living together," she said.

Michael's then ended his relationship with Sunny after only nine months when the 49-year-old refused to move in with him.

"It was basically because I was choosing to like stick, basically I wanted my cake and eat it too. I wanted to stay home let Chris be happy but I wanted Shawn too on the road. I wanted both and he wasn't having that," Sunny added.

Sunny remained married to Skip until he passed away in 2005. Meanwhile, Michaels tied the knot with former Nitro Girl Rebecca Curci in 1999. They now have two children.

