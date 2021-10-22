5 AEW stars who married more than once

A few AEW stars have tied the knot multiple times in the past years in their quest to find the love of their lives.

The wrestling industry has seen many marriages. While some AEW stars tied the knot with their colleagues, others found the love of their lives outside the business. Nonetheless, a few AEW stars went through both experiences as they married more than once.

Some AEW stars have tied the knot multiple times for different reasons. While some were not successful in their first marriages, others lost their spouses in tragic circumstances.

A few of these wrestlers have now found comfort in their second or third marriages. Today, they live happily with their significant others.

Here are five AEW stars who married more than once.

#5. AEW Star Paul Wight

Paul Wight competed in several promotions throughout his career. He joined WCW in 1995, where he spent four years. During his time in WCW, Wight fell in love with Melissa Ann Piavis. The couple dated for two years before tying the knot in February 1997. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Cierra.

Wight moved to WWE in February 1999. A year later, he and his first wife parted ways. They then legally divorced on February 6, 2002. Five days after finalizing the divorce, the current AEW star married for the second time.

Paul Wight's second wife, Bess Katramados, was a model. Nonetheless, she put aside her modeling career after marrying the former WWE Champion to focus on their family. However, she became her husband's trainer and fitness instructor. Wight and Katramados have a son and a daughter.

Big Show Fan Page @BigFanPage A GIANT'S WORLD: Big Show & Bess (Wife) - A Giant's World - 2010 http://t.co/1TVcden0om A GIANT'S WORLD: Big Show & Bess (Wife) - A Giant's World - 2010 http://t.co/1TVcden0om

Paul Wight joined AEW last February to become a color commentator and an in-ring competitor. The 49-year-old has competed in only two matches so far.

He made his in-ring debut at All Out, defeating Q. T. Marshall. He then defeated CPA, RSP, and V. S. K. at AEW Dark. Wight has not wrestled in AEW since last month.

