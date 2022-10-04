"It would be a war" - 5 current WWE Superstars who want to face Brock Lesnar

Since his main roster debut in 2002, Brock Lesnar has established himself as one of the most dominant superstars in WWE history. The Beast Incarnate is now a 10-time world champion. Over the past two decades, he has defeated several legends, including Hulk Hogan, The Rock, John Cena, and Kurt Angle.

Some current superstars have also experienced going head-to-head against Lesnar, such as Drew McIntyre, United States Champion Bobby Lashley, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A few others have also expressed their desire to have one-on-one matches against The Beast Incarnate.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who want to face Brock Lesnar.

#5. Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss wants a match against Brock Lesnar

In early 2014, Madcap Moss signed his first contract with WWE. He spent about six years in developmental before making his main roster debut in 2020.

Despite being in the Stamford-based company for nearly eight years, the 32-year-old's path never crossed with Brock Lesnar's. However, the former 24/7 Champion would love to go head-to-head against The Beast Incarnate one day.

"We haven't crossed paths in the ring yet, although that is something that I would love to do someday and I hope I get the chance to do," Moss told The Power Trip After Party! podcast. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

In the same interview, Moss disclosed that his fellow University of Minnesota graduate has always been good to him.

The former 24/7 Champion is currently active on SmackDown. Last Friday, he teamed up with Ricochet to face Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa. However, his team came up short.

#4. Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal received an F5 from Brock Lesnar

After signing a developmental contract in 2010, Jinder Mahal spent about four years in WWE before the company released him from his contract in June 2014.

Following his departure, the 36-year-old competed for nearly two years on the independent circuit before returning to the Stamford-based company in 2016.

Since his return, Mahal has won a few championships, including the United States title and the WWE Championship. He has also shared the ring with several top superstars, including John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns.

However, one superstar Mahal is yet to share the ring with is Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Man's World India, The Modern Day Maharaja expressed his desire to go head-to-head against The Beast Incarnate.

"My dream match would be against the WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, and I know I am going to beat him," he said.

While Mahal was the WWE Champion in 2017, his dream almost came true as he prepared to face Lesnar in a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series. However, AJ Styles shattered his dream when he defeated him for the WWE Championship on SmackDown ahead of the event.

About a year later, The Modern Day Maharaja confronted The Beast Incarnate on RAW. However, things ended badly for him as he received a devastating F5 from Lesnar.

Mahal is currently on the SmackDown roster. Nonetheless, he has not competed since July, when he and Shanky lost to The Viking Raiders on the Blue Brand.

#3. Karrion Kross

After about six years of wrestling on the independent circuit, Karrion Kross joined WWE in early 2020. He spent a little less than two years in the company, during which he won the NXT Championship, before getting released in November 2021.

Before his departure, Kross faced a few former world champions, including Finn Balor and Jeff Hardy. The 37-year-old recently returned to WWE and will now go head-to-head against another former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, at Extreme Rules.

However, another former world champion Kross has expressed his desire to face one-on-one is Brock Lesnar. In an interview with The Gorilla Position podcast, the former NXT Champion disclosed that he wants to have a WrestleMania match against The Beast Incarnate.

"You said WrestleMania? I would say Brock Lesner. The measuring stick, it depends on the context. The way you would draw up what the measuring stick looks like might be different than the way someone else does, right? For me, the measuring stick would essentially be who can draw the most into a building and who can draw the most attention. I think that he is a guy that transcended sports entertainment. He is in mainstream entertainment," he said. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Kross is currently an active competitor on SmackDown, where he is now feuding with McIntyre ahead of their Strap Match next Saturday.

#2. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker wants to square off against Brock Lesnar

Since debuting on NXT less than two years ago, Bron Breakker has dominated the brand. The 24-year-old captured the NXT Championship twice. His second reign started after he defeated former world champion Dolph Ziggler on Monday Night RAW.

Breakker's quick success led many to compare him to Brock Lesnar. The NXT Champion addressed these comparisons in an interview with Sporting News.

"I just take it one day at a time, to be honest with you. Brock is the man. He's been the man for a long time. He's done tons of great things in the WWE and obviously went to the UFC to become the champion. If people say that I'm on the same directory as him then that's pretty cool. He's awesome. But I take it a day at a time and focus on the task at hand. I’m just trying to get better each and every day," he said.

In another interview with El Brunch, Breakker expressed his desire to go head-to-head against The Beast Incarnate.

"I met him, I want to say like 2017, maybe or something like that. I went backstage to a RAW when I was in college. I met him there, but as a performer, I haven't ran into him. Yeah, I'd love to work with Brock. He is an animal. I think he would kind of like [Roderick Strong], elevate me. You know, force me to elevate and bring my game up as well. I think Brock would do the same thing, and I think it would be a war," he explained. (H/T: WWFOldSchool)

Last month, Breakker unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships after defeating Tyler Bate at NXT Worlds Collide.

#1. Matt Riddle

Nearly four years ago, Matt Riddle debuted in NXT. The Original Bro spent about two years on the brand, during which he won the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Butch (fka Pete Dunne).

While on NXT, Riddle tweeted that he would retire Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Jeremy Borash, the 36-year-old explained why he desires to clash with The Beast Incarnate.

"Retiring Brock, that's no secret. That's been the goal since I started wrestling since the very beginning. I like to set goals that seem impossible. Only one person can retire Brock Lesnar, only one person can end his career and that person is going to be me. I don’t like how he does it, I don't like the respect that he shows, and I don't like the work rate that he puts out. That's just my personal opinion," he said. (H/T: GiveMeSport)

Riddle's comments, however, did not sit well with Lesnar. The two reportedly had a verbal altercation backstage before the 2020 Royal Rumble, during which Lesnar informed Riddle that they would never work together, telling him to stop mentioning him and tagging him in posts on social media.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times later that same year, Riddle addressed his heat with Lesnar.

"Brock Lesnar misunderstood what I was saying. I said I want to retire you, It's been my goal since I started wrestling. It is because in my head it was that I would become a legend in the process. It just happens that I am still going and the match might actually happen. That's it, bro. And Brock took that a little sideways. There's nothing personal, it's just business," he explained.

Riddle and Lesnar shared the ring earlier this year when they both participated in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match at Elimination Chamber. The Beast Incarnate defeated five superstars to walk out with the title.

Speaking to Catch Club last May, Riddle recalled his first experience with The Beast Incarnate, stating that he and the other four competitors in the Elimination Chamber Match got "Brocked." Nevertheless, The Original Bro revealed that he still desires to have a one-on-one match against Lesnar at WrestleMania.

