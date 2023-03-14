A bitter rival, title match - 5 opponents for Bobby Lashley if Bray Wyatt is ruled out of WWE WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt sent an ominous warning ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber last month. He said he would be coming after whichever superstar won the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. Bobby won the match via disqualification following a low blow by Lesnar. The All Mighty had the match won but Brock opted to get disqualified instead of submitting.

Bray Wyatt and Lashley have already begun their feud, as Uncle Howdy attacked The All Mighty on a recent edition of SmackDown. However, a new report from Fightful Select claims that Bray is out of action with a "physical issue".

It is unknown what the issue is or how long Bray Wyatt will be out of action. If it is for an extended period, the popular star will likely miss WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Listed below are five opponents for Bobby Lashley if Bray Wyatt is ruled out of WWE WrestleMania.

#5. Bobby Lashley could battle Uncle Howdy at WWE

WrestleMania 39 if Bray Wyatt is unavailable

Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue," WWE sources claim to Fightful.

If Bray is unable to perform at this year's WrestleMania, Uncle Howdy is a logical replacement. The mystery man has gotten physical several times now on WWE television and is capable of holding his own in the ring.

Lashley could challenge Uncle Howdy to a match at this year's WrestleMania with a stipulation that he would have to remove the mask if he loses. The WWE Universe has been waiting to find out who the mysterious figure is and it will generate some excitement heading into the biggest show of the year.

#4. Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar had an epic rivalry that completely fizzled out after Elimination Chamber. The All Mighty shockingly eliminated The Beast at the Royal Rumble and fans expected to see the two clash at WrestleMania, but that was not the case.

Lesnar has accepted the challenge for a match against Omos at WrestleMania, but Lashley could attack The Beast and reignite their rivalry. Brock could always back out of his match against Omos or wrestle on both nights of the premium live event if Bray Wyatt is unavailable for the show.

#3. Omos

Bobby Lashley has already defeated Omos in the past but has another reason to challenge The Nigerian Giant now. Omos is currently using MVP as his manager and it hasn't resulted in much success. Lashley was at his best when he had Montel Vontavious Porter by his side, along with The Hurt Business.

If Bray Wyatt is ruled out of WrestleMania, The All Mighty may realize that he needs to put himself in a better position on the roster and attempt to get MVP back as his manager. He could challenge Omos to a match at WrestleMania with MVP's managerial services on the line.

#2. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was a thorn in Lashley's side for a period of time last year. Lashley lost his United States Championship to Rollins on the October 10, 2022 edition of WWE RAW. The Visionary capitalized on Brock Lesnar attacking Lashley and questioned The All Mighty's courage as he was being helped backstage.

Against all logic, Lashley accepted Rollins' challenge to have the match after the attack and he was quickly defeated. The 46-year-old could still hold some resentment towards Rollins and may take this opportunity to seek some revenge.

If Bray Wyatt is unable to compete at the premium live event, Lashley may attempt to be added to the match between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania.

#1. He could demand to be added to the United States Championship match at WrestleMania

Lashley is likely still aggrevated that he is not the United States Champion. He had unbelievably bad luck last year at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Seth Rollins defended the United States Championship against Austin Theory and Lashley at the premium live event.

Austin Theory escaped as the new champion after he fell on top of Rollins following Lashley hitting a Spear. Seth had Theory in position for the Falcon Arrow but Bobby leveled him with a Spear. Theory simply fell on top of Rollins for the pinfall victory as Lashley was unable to break it up in time.

Lashley may demand to be a part of the United States Championship match between John Cena and Austin Theory if Bray Wyatt is unable to compete at WrestleMania. He has a compelling argument that he deserves to be fighting for the title and could even be the favorite if he is added to the match.

WrestleMania 39 is only 19 days away and it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Lashley at the premium live event if Bray Wyatt is ruled out for the show.

