"A fierce rivalry has begun" - When John Cena and Randy Orton got into a heated real-life argument at a WWE venue

During their early days on the WWE main roster, John Cena and Randy Orton allegedly got into a heated real-life argument.

Nearly two years after joining the Stamford-based company, The Viper made his main roster debut on SmackDown in April 2002. In June of that same year, Cena also got promoted to the main roster to join the blue brand. While the two then-young wrestlers traveled together, they once got into a heated real-life argument.

Former WWE Superstar Tajiri disclosed the details of the incident, which took place in Texas in September 2002. He revealed the story in his diaries, which Bahu of FMW Wrestling translated from Japanese to English.

Although Tajiri had a navigation system in his rental car, it did not work well. Hence, he got lost on his way to the venue WWE was performing that night. However, John Cena and Randy Orton approached him in their red sports car and told him to follow them. Despite following the stars for over 20 minutes, neither of them arrived at the venue. At the time, the Japanese wrestler realized that The Viper and the Leader of the Cenation were also seemingly lost.

"It seems Cena is ridiculing the blunder of Randy of where he has taken them. Cena is starting to poke Randy. A fierce rivalry has began. Their car suddenly makes a U-turn. I panicked and followed. When I turned back the way I came, the navigation system was now in good condition. After a while, other cars cut in and they disappeared. Well, whatever. I arrived safetly at the venure. 30 minutes later, Randy and Cena arrived at the venue yelling at each other," Tajiri wrote.

Are WWE legends John Cena and Randy Orton friends in real life?

Since making their debut on the main roster, John Cena and Randy Orton have become two of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company. They also had one of the most historic rivalries in WWE history.

Despite being rivals on-screen, the Leader of the Cenation and The Viper are friends in real life. In an interview with After the Bell, Orton praised Cena, disclosing that he had learned from him.

"And John Cena. God, I hate saying it, but I learned a lot from that m***********. I really did. Talk about slowing down and breathing and listening to the people. He was a master. He was a f****** ninja at listening to the crowd," he said.

