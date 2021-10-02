5 wrestling legends who have appeared in both WWE and AEW

WWE and AEW are established on the tangibility of nostalgia. Hence, veterans form a vital part of the business, usually receiving massive cheers whenever they appear. Both promotions have worked with iconic figures to give a surprise factor to their events.

Another method of utilizing yesteryear performers is as managers of up-and-coming professional wrestlers to develop a specific edge to their character and associate them with a prominent name.

WWE has had half a century of narrative and other chronology acquired by ownership of other significant promotions. Thus they often bring back legendary performers or onscreen talents, with the commentary team accentuating their achievements in the company.

AEW, a relatively new promotion, does not have the advantage, but numerous legends appear on their shows in various capacities.

Here is a list of five legends from the professional wrestling business who have appeared in WWE and AEW. Excluded from the list are legends who are active performers or regular onscreen talents for either promotion.

#5 Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz

After debuting on ECW, Jazz gained prominence in WWE. During her first reign with the Women's title, the promotion changed its name. Thus she became the final Women's Champion under the WWF banner and the first under the freshly established WWE banner.

She wrestled for decades, including a stint with NWA that saw her win the historic NWA Women's Championship. In 2019, she appeared on AEW All Out, participating in the Casino Battle Royale. She was eliminated from the match by ODB. She is currently working on Impact as a manager of Jordynne Grace.

