A potential breakout star, history will be made - 5 stats/facts you need to know before WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is just a couple of days away. The premium live event will take place at the Belle Centre in Montreal, Canada. Hometown hero Sami Zayn will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.

In addition to the marquee matches, there are several superstars doing something for the first time at Elimination Chamber. The card is stacked for the premium live event on Saturday, and there are a few things you should know before tuning in.

Listed below are 5 stats/facts you need to know heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#5. It will be WWE's first-ever United States Championship Elimination Chamber match

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor



He’s with Vince McMahon on TV, has matches every week on

There’s no way you can say that higherups don’t love Austin Theory.He’s with Vince McMahon on TV, has matches every week on #WWERaw with top WWE stars, & was in the final two of the Elimination Chamber, having a GREAT spot with Brock Lesnar at the end. There’s no way you can say that higherups don’t love Austin Theory.He’s with Vince McMahon on TV, has matches every week on #WWERaw with top WWE stars, & was in the final two of the Elimination Chamber, having a GREAT spot with Brock Lesnar at the end. https://t.co/pDX0g7FTKX

Austin Theory is set to defend the United States Championship this Saturday night inside the Hellish Chamber. It will be the first-ever Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship. The 25-year-old will defend the title against notable superstars like Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Montez Ford.

WWE has been building up the United States and Intercontinental Championships as of late, and this match is yet another example of that.

#4. Natalya and Carmella have never held the RAW Women's Championship

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Carmella qualifies for the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber.



Entrants:

-- Raquel Rodriguez

-- Asuka

-- Liv Morgan

-- Nikki Cross

-- Natalya

-- Carmella



Winner of the chamber faces Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania.



WHO'S YOUR PICK TO WIN!??!?!?!?! Carmella qualifies for the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber. Entrants:-- Raquel Rodriguez-- Asuka -- Liv Morgan -- Nikki Cross-- Natalya-- Carmella Winner of the chamber faces Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania. WHO'S YOUR PICK TO WIN!??!?!?!?! https://t.co/ZVhMNE9Vd0

Natalya, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Liv Morgan will be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night. The winner of the match will go on to challenge Bianca Beliar for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Natalya, Asuka, and Carmella are among the veterans in the matchup. Asuka has captured the RAW Women's Championship twice in her career, while Natalya and Carmella have never won it. The veterans may not get many more opportunities at a WrestleMania title shot and will most definitely look to take a step closer to a title match on Saturday night.

#3. Bronson Reed will be making his premium live event debut on the main roster

Bronson Reed was shockingly released by WWE in 2021 and had successful runs in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Impact following his departure. Triple H brought the 34-year-old back to the company in December 2022, and Reed joined the red brand to help The Miz win a ladder match.

Reed has been used sparingly on RAW since his return, but he would instantly put himself on the map if he walked out of the premium live event as the new United States Champion.

#2. It will be Beth Phoenix's first match outside of the Royal Rumble since 2019

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#BethPhoenix Sportskeeda wishes a very Happy Birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix. Sportskeeda wishes a very Happy Birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix.#BethPhoenix https://t.co/b1AGrhq6kY

Beth Phoenix and her husband Edge will be teaming up against their rivals, Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, this Saturday night at WWE Elimination Chamber. This grudge match was set up last year at WWE Extreme Rules when Edge battled Balor in an I Quit match.

Rhea Ripley dragged Beth into the ring and threatened to hit her with a steel chair. The Rated-R Superstar quit to spare his wife, but Ripley hit The Glamazon over the head with the chair anyway.

Phoenix and Edge defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match last year at the Royal Rumble. Beth was also an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2020. It will be The Glamazon's first match outside of the Royal Rumble event since WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

#1. Montez Ford will be making his premium live event debut as a singles star

The Street Profits' Montez Ford qualified for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match by defeating Elias in the most recent edition of RAW. His tag teammate, Angelo Dawkins, lost his qualifying match to The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

Montez Ford has the charisma to be a singles star in WWE, and the company may decide to strap a rocket onto him on Saturday. Ford's personality and showmanship could make him wildly popular as the United States Champion heading into WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes