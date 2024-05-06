Absent star returns after 464 days, major title change & more - 5 Ways WWE can shock us on the RAW after Backlash 2024

This week's edition of WWE RAW will take place in Connecticut and it is the first show following Backlash 2024. Damian Priest successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at the Premium Live Event with some help from The Judgment Day.

The rosters from the WWE Draft will become official tomorrow night on the red brand. Following a successful Backlash event over the weekend, the company could have some surprises in store for fans.

Listed below are five ways WWE can shock fans following Backlash 2024:

#5. Damian Priest could leave The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match last July in the United Kingdom. He finally cashed in his MITB contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL, ending The Scottish Warrior's World Heavyweight Championship reign in just over five minutes.

Priest successfully defended his title against Jey Uso at Backlash, but The Judgment Day interfered in the match. The Archer of Infamy seemed annoyed with his stablemates after the bell and may decide to leave the faction behind in order to prove that he is worthy of being champion.

#4. Liv Morgan could brutally attack Becky Lynch

Since her return in the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, Liv Morgan has done nothing but come in second place. She was the final superstar eliminated in the Women's Royal Rumble, the Women's Elimination Chamber match, and the Battle Royal for the Women's World Championship, which Becky Lynch won.

The Man lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL, but The Eradicator was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury after Morgan attacked her on RAW.

Liv Morgan could decide that she is done being the runner-up and unleash a brutal attack on Lynch tomorrow night to weaken the champion.

#3. Rhea Ripley could issue a warning to Dominik Mysterio

Last week on WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio was spotted walking out of the same locker room as Liv Morgan while Jey Uso was being interviewed backstage. Rhea Ripley could have seen the video like everyone else and could have been irate at her stablemate.

The Eradicator could call Dirty Dom during tomorrow night's edition of RAW and scold him for spending time with Liv Morgan. Mysterio may also feel compelled to share what his meeting with the 29-year-old was about in order to calm Ripley down and save their relationship.

#2. Sami Zayn could lose the IC Title to Chad Gable

Sami Zayn defeated Chad Gable on the April 15 edition of WWE RAW in his hometown of Montreal, Canada. Zayn's wife was in the front row for the match, and he celebrated with her after the bell.

However, Chad Gable turned heel after the match and attacked Zayn in front of his wife. Gable followed it up with another attack on Zayn last week during his title defense against Bronson Reed.

Sami Zayn could approach RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and say that he wants to defend his title against Gable tomorrow night. Chad Gable could pull off some upset by getting some help from his stablemates in Alpha Academy after making them promise they will do whatever it takes to help him become Intercontinental Champion.

#1. Alexa Bliss could finally return to WWE television

Alexa Bliss has not appeared on WWE television in over a year. The last time the WWE Universe saw her was at Royal Rumble 2023, and she lost her RAW Women's Championship match to Bianca Belair at the event.

She was being mocked by Uncle Howdy at the time, and the mysterious figure claimed that she wasn't in control of her career.

The former champion could finally return after 464 days on tomorrow night's RAW. There have been recent hints that Uncle Howdy may be on his way back to television as well, and Alexa Bliss could potentially be aligned with him. Bliss could return to the red brand and inform the wrestling world of her goals moving forward.