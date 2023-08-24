Absent WWE star is the perfect challenger for Iyo Sky on SmackDown

An absent superstar would be the perfect challenger for Iyo Sky's WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown.

Iyo Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st in London. She won the match by handcuffing her fellow Damage CTRL stablemate, Bayley, to Becky Lynch on the ladder and then climbed over both superstars. Sky then cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam to win the title.

Before SummerSlam, Shotzi crashed Damage CTRL's interview on The Grayson Waller Effect on the August 4th episode of SmackDown. She chased Bayley through the crowd with clippers to try and shave off some of The Role Mode's hair. Shotzi has been involved in a rivalry with the heel faction that has gotten personal after Damage CTRL cut off some of her hair. The 31-year-old shaved her head to taunt the faction in July but hasn't appeared on the blue brand in the past couple of weeks.

While Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair battle each other for a shot at the title, Shotzi could have the opportunity to jump the line. Bayley has grown to become terrified of Shotzi and could accept a title match on Iyo Sky's behalf to avoid any more conflict with her.

A feud between Sky and Shotzi would be a great first title defense for the champion and could potentially expose the underlying issues within Damage CTRL as well.

Dakota Kai sends heartfelt message to Iyo Sky following WWE SummerSlam

Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL back in May but made an appearance at SummerSlam to celebrate with her fellow stablemate after she won the WWE Women's Championship.

The 35-year-old has been with Damage CTRL since her return to the company last year. Damage CTRL debuted at SummerSlam 2022 and have captured the Women's Tag Team Championship twice so far. Kai took to Twitter after SummerSlam to congratulate The Genius of the Sky and thank the crowd in Detroit for their reaction.

"So beyond happy @itsBayleyWWE and I got to witness @Iyo_SkyWWE become champion, a full year after we debuted together .. through all the ups and downs, we love each other sm. Thank u Detroit and #SummerSlam for the warm welcome, see u, love u x," she tweeted.

In real life, Shotzi shaved her head to honor her sister, who is battling cancer. She has not competed in a match on television since her loss to Bayley on the June 30th edition of the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Shotzi on SmackDown.

