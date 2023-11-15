Absent WWE Superstar to answer Shinsuke Nakamura's challenge at Survivor Series? Exploring potential scenario

An absent WWE Superstar could return to television for the first time in months to accept Shinsuke Nakamura's challenge at Survivor Series.

The King of Strong Style recently underwent an attitude change, and has been much more aggressive since on WWE RAW. He demolished Akira Tozawa last week on the red brand, and followed it up with a win over Otis last night on RAW. The veteran is scheduled to battle Alpha Academy's Chad Gable next week on RAW as well.

Shinsuke Nakamura has also been cutting ominous backstage promos in his native tongue in recent weeks. Last night, he admitted that he was frustrated, and addressed someone who has been "blessed with so much privilege". The veteran added that he will wait for the mystery star for now because he knows how it will end.

Many fans are predicting the mystery star to either be Randy Orton or CM Punk. However, there is another star that could accept the challenge at Survivor Series. Karrion Kross has not appeared on WWE television since his loss to AJ Styles on the August 11 edition of SmackDown.

Kross is on his second run with the company, and has been unable to connect with fans on the main roster. Nakamura could be referring to Kross as being privileged for getting another opportunity with the company following his release in 2021. Kross shared a new cryptic video after he wasn't booked for this past Friday's SmackDown.

Vince Russo believes WWE will run Shinsuke Nakamura's new gimmick into the ground

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has not been a fan of Shinsuke Nakamura's recent promos on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that he enjoyed Shinsuke Nakamura's cryptic promos while he was feuding with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the wrestling veteran believes that the promotion will run his promos into the ground, and fans will eventually grow tired of them.

“See bro, they do this all the time man, you know, the Nakamura promos were good when they were aimed at Seth, and now they’re just gonna run it into the ground, and they do that all the time bro, they do that all the time. They will run it into the ground until people get sick of it,” Vince Russo said. [20:06 - 20:22]

The anticipation for Survivor Series on November 25 is off the charts. Only time will tell which WWE Superstar eventually responds to Shinsuke Nakamura.

