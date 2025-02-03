Adam Pearce to ensure major star has been sent home; bombshell Roman Reigns news? 5 things the WWE RAW GM can announce on the show after Royal Rumble

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will feature the fallout from this past Saturday's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The show will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE shocked everyone by having Jey Uso win the Men's Royal Rumble match, while the win of Charlotte Flair in the Women's Royal Rumble did not surprise many.

As the build-up to WrestleMania 41 officially starts tonight, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could have some huge announcements in store for the show.

So without further ado, let's take a look at five things he could announce tonight.

#5. Seth Rollins could be punished for his actions at Royal Rumble

The Men's Royal Rumble match featured a heated moment between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The former brothers got eliminated from the match by CM Punk while they were going at it.

Trending

Soon after that, The Best in the World got eliminated by Logan Paul and found himself ringside with The Visionary and The Original Tribal Chief.

Rollins snapped after his elimination and brutalized both Reigns and Punk before storming backstage.

This could lead to Adam Pearce punishing the former World Heavyweight Champion. The WWE RAW General Manager could send The Visionary home until he decides what to do with him.

#4. Women's Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Title shot

Charlotte Flair winning the Royal Rumble most likely means that she will go after Tiffany Stratton. The Queen has a history with Rhea Ripley, but she probably would like to face The Buff Barbie to set up an exciting match at WrestleMania for the WWE Women's Title.

There is a possibility that the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner will show up on WWE RAW tonight to tease facing The Eradicator again. However, Flair and Ripley going head-to-head at WrestleMania for the third time in their careers is unlikely.

Therefore, Adam Pearce could announce a Women's Elimination Chamber match for next month, with the winner getting a Women's World Championship match against Ripley at the Show of Shows.

#3. A chance for stars from both WWE RAW and SmackDown to participate in the Elimination Chamber matches

WWE has a stacked roster, and a lot of talents deserve to shine at WrestleMania. It seems likely that Jey Uso will face GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship and Charlotte Flair will battle Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's title at WrestleMania 41.

This year's Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches will probably be held to determine the number one contenders for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE title and Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Adam Pearce could join Nick Aldis to announce qualification matches tonight. It is possible that both Elimination Chamber bouts feature three names from WWE RAW and three from SmackDown.

#2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill

The feud between The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and the team of Bianca Belair and Naomi has heated up in recent weeks.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Morgan and Rodriguez got a win over the Women's Tag Team Champions with some help from "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Naomi got payback by securing a victory over Morgan on SmackDown.

The two teams got into a brawl after being eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble match. It is likely that Triple H will book a title match between them soon.

However, Naomi could be out of the picture soon as Jade Cargill is reportedly set to return from injury anytime now. The latter, who was the original partner of Belair, was replaced by Naomi following her injury.

Adam Pearce could make the title match official after a potential Cargill return on WWE RAW tonight.

#1. Roman Reigns could sign with WWE RAW

Roman Reigns got drafted to SmackDown in 2019 and made the show his own after he turned heel a year later. The Original Tribal Chief achieved everything possible there. Unless The Rock returns, there is not much left to do with The Bloodline storyline either.

A brand switch would lead to a lot of new feuds for him, so it is possible that he could sign with WWE RAW. It would also make sense because the red brand signed its biggest broadcasting deal ever with Netflix and having the biggest star in the Stamford-based promotion a part of the show would get more eyes on it.

The Road to WrestleMania is the most exciting time of the year in WWE, where the company has the chance to gain a lot of new fans. The move to Netflix could bring in a lot of new viewers for WWE if RAW revolves around Roman Reigns ahead of The Showcase of Immortals.

The OTC has a score to settle with Seth Rollins as well, so a move to WWE RAW would make things easier for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback