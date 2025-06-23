Adam Pearce to strip 31-year-old star of championship; Seth Rollins’ faction banned? 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can do on tonight’s show

WWE Monday Night RAW tonight will air live from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. It will be the last episode of the red brand before the Night of Champions Premium Live Event, which is slated to happen on June 28 in Saudi Arabia. Tonight's show will have three big matches, including two semi-final contests for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournament, and a women's Intercontinental Title match between Becky Lynch and Bayley.

Ad

In the first semi-final, Roxanne Perez will square off against Jade Cargill for a spot in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament on June 28. Then, Cody Rhodes will lock horns with his friend, Jey Uso, for a shot against Randy Orton in the final of the WWE King of the Ring Tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, will also be in the house tonight, after missing the show last week. He could take some bold decisions on tonight's show ahead of NOC, including the four discussed below:

Ad

Trending

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

#4. Seth’s faction banned ringside during Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso match

The first thing Adam Pearce can do on tonight's show is ban Seth Rollins' faction from the ringside during the match between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The heel faction is emerging as a troublesome unit on the show due to their actions.

Last week on RAW, Bron Breakker tried to sabotage Jey Uso's win by pushing him from the top of the turnbuckle. Later, Seth Rollins also came out to attack The Yeet Master after his victory.

Ad

Ad

However, Cody Rhodes came out to back Jey against Seth Rollins, and The Visionary had to back off. However, the heel group can cause disruptions during tonight's semi-final between Cody and Jey. Therefore, Adam Pearce can ban Seth and company from coming out to the ring.

#3. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Adam Pearce can also take the bold decision of getting the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles vacated by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez after what happened to Morgan last week on RAW. The 31-year-old superstar suffered a shoulder dislocation during her match against Kairi Sane on RAW.

Ad

The injury was serious, and Morgan was taken out by the medical staff, as she could no longer compete. There have been reports that Liv Morgan will be away for a significant period because of her injury. This could be why Pearce asks Rodriguez also to vacate the titles on WWE RAW tonight, so that new champions can be crowned.

#2. LA Knight gets signed to WWE RAW

Adam Pearce can also announce the transfer of LA Knight to Monday Night RAW from SmackDown. Recent reports indicate that the former United States Champion could move to the red brand, especially after his recent run-ins with Seth Rollins and his faction.

Ad

Ad

The 42-year-old superstar also dropped hints of a move to RAW last week on SmackDown during his promo against Paul Heyman. It has also been reported that Knight's move to the red brand might also be beneficial for the show's reception on Netflix.

#1. Judgment Day banned from Night of Champions PLE

Adam Pearce can announce another banger by not allowing Finn Balor and JD McDoangh to travel to Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions. This could be done to prevent the duo from affecting the result of the WWE Intercontinental Championship match between AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

The Phenomenal One looks all geared up to win the IC Title for the second time in his career. However, if Balor and JD McDonagh have Dominik's back during the contest, Styles can end up losing due to outside intervention.

Therefore, to have a fair contest in a foreign land, the RAW GM can ban Balor and McDonagh from travelling to the Gulf country.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More