AEW Dynamite Results: First Tag-Team Champions crowned, 2 wrestling legends destroyed

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 100 // 31 Oct 2019, 08:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who left AEW Dynamite as the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions?

This week's episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was headlined by the final of the AEW World Tag-Team Tournament as The Lucha Bros faces Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky of SCU. We also saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in action, as well as an appearance from Jon Moxley. We also had a contract signing segment between Cody and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho ahead of their showdown at Full Gear next month. All in all, it was another action-packed night of wrestling with twists and turns.

ALSO READ: AEW Dynamite Preview - First-ever Tag Team Champions to be crowned tonight, Kenny Omega and Young Bucks action

Sammy Guevara vs 'Hangman' Adam Page

Just a good ol slap to the face by @sammyguevara

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/cYHIv16HYU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 31, 2019

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite started with Sammy Guevara taking on Adam Page in singles action. Page was dominant in the opening stages of the match, using his experience and size to his advantage. Page tossed Guevara around until the latter did a backflip over Page before taking him down. It was Guevara's chance to be on the offense until another brief back and forth between the two.

Guevara then headed to the top rope and in a moment of arrogance, leapt off and slapped Page. As Guevara showed off for the cameras, Page was back up and gave back as good as he got. He ate a thrust kick and replied with a sidewalk slam to Guevara on the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Guevara charged at Page who hit him with the Buckshot Lariat out of nowhere to leave Dynamite with the win.

Adam Page def. Sammy Guevara

After the match, Page took the mic to address Pac. He warned Pac that at Full Gear, he would rip PAC's head off.

1 / 4 NEXT