AEW News: Chris Jericho gives a hilarious explanation on his initial contract negotiations, takes a subtle shot at CM Punk

What's the story?

On the latest episode of Being The Elite as part of the BTE mailbag, Chris Jericho gave a hilarious explanation on the initial contract negotiations in response to a question about whether his contract was offered via a text message.

In case you didn't know...

It's safe to say that Chris Jericho has been on fire in AEW. Recently at AEW Fight for the Fallen, he gave his first fully unscripted promo in years as he talked up his upcoming match with 'Hangman' Adam Page at AEW All Out.

He's also made clear in various interviews as well that AEW doesn't need CM Punk. Chris Jericho continues to insist that AEW still has not given him his 'thank you' as he was responsible for them being on TNT and getting things moving.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho responded to a question that was picked out of the BTE mailbag which referenced CM Punk's recent revelation that he was offered a contract via text message. Here's how he responded.

Let it just make it very clear. Tony Khan does not tweet me, Tony Khan does not text me, because he doesn't have my phone number. That's all secret information, only for my inner circle. Tony Khan is not one of the inner circle, nor is anybody else in AEW.

What they did was call my 1-800 number which I have set up. It's hard to get it, by the way. They found it and Tony Khan submitted a message and I said, if you send a private jet 747 to my airfield and fly me to Atlantis in The Bahamas, put me up in the king's suite, the one that Oprah stays in, I think it's a hundred grand a night for a week minimum and I'll give you ten minutes of my time.

He explains that the contract was negotiated and the deal was made. He also said that everything in AEW that is good, is because of him and anything bad has nothing to do with him. He also said he's busy doing all his charity work for the people of Zanzibar and building new shacks for the kids over there.

You can check out his answer at the 9:40 mark.

What's next?

Chris Jericho is in top form when he's a heel and his in-character answer is priceless. By even taking the question, it's quite obvious that this was a jibe/shot at CM Punk. Will the Voice of the Voiceless show up at AEW All Out? I guess the fans will have to keep speculating till it actually happens.