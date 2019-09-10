AEW Rumor Roundup: Attitude Era TV rating, return of a WCW title, the name of TNT show, and more - 09 September 2019

What's going on?

AEW is three weeks away from debuting on TNT, and the news is only expected to get more interesting in the weeks to come - more so with their impending TV debut. Bits and pieces of important news and rumors tend to fall between the cracks, and AEW fans want to know everything they can and it's important to keep them informed.

In the AEW Rumor Roundup this week, we cover AEW's official TV rating, Cody Rhodes hinting at a return of a title made famous in WCW, the name of the AEW TNT show and whether AEW will use an actual writing team.

#5 AEW on TNT to be rated TV-14

Mature audiences?

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW has sent out the information to their cable service providers that their show will be rated TV-14. TNT is hoping that this will allow the show to have an edgier feel to it.

It should be noted that WWE used to be TV-14 during the Attitude Era, in the midst of the Monday Night Wars, when it was in a ratings war with WCW Monday Nitro. It could be argued that WWE was probably at the height of its popularity with edgy characters like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock and mature storylines.

While AEW will be doing a show that is the antithesis to a TV-PG rating, they will still be working within guidelines that are within TNT's standards and practices. It's also notable that the show was categorized as a "sports event" rather than being classified as entertainment.

It's going to be interesting as to what fans will see when AEW debuts on TNT. Will it have a more UFC-style atmosphere? Or will it be similar to NJPW? We will all find out on 02 October.

