AEW Rumor Roundup: Big Cass's backstage fight with Joey Janela, WCW commentary team for TNT, Former UFC Champion possibly signing and more - 16 September 2019

More rumors down the pipeline

AEW is two weeks away from debuting on TNT, and the news and rumors are going to multiply as the days go by. AEW on TNT is being anticipated by everyone in the wrestling fan base. While some news and rumors are well known by some, others tend to fall under the behemoth of the big stories of the week.

In this weeks' AEW Rumor Roundup, we cover the fight between Big Cass and Joey Janela at an independent wrestling event, Cody Rhodes hinting at the return of a WCW Commentary Dream team for AEW on TNT, and whether Cain Velasquez would sign with AEW.

#5 AEW planning TV Special Before TNT premiere

What's it about?

According to 411 Mania, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that AEW will air a TV special as a preview on October 01. This will happen one night before they premiere the official AEW on TNT show. It's quite obvious that AEW is working together with TNT on making sure that the first show will be successful and hopefully gets good ratings.

It should be noted that this will mark the first time that professional wrestling will be on TNT since WCW Monday Nitro went off the air in 2001. As most wrestling fans will know, WCW was, perhaps, the only wrestling organization to successfully challenge the WWE and beat them in the ratings on Monday nights.

While those days are long gone and AEW will be going up against NXT on Wednesday nights, TNT is obviously very excited about the prospect of professional wrestling. While it was rumored for a long time to be on Tuesday Nights, that fell through as NBA takes precedence on the network once the season begins.

Wednesdays are going to get interesting as we move into October.

