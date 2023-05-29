AEW & WWE: All you need to know about the 3 champions crowned this weekend

Not for the first time, AEW and WWE shows went head-to-head and didn't leave any stone unturned to attract the majority of viewers. Double or Nothing wowed with its brutal table-smashing action, but it was met with some spectacular displays of skills from NXT Battleground. All in all, it was a great day to be a wrestling fan.

The 4-Way Match for the AEW World Championship and the Last Man Standing Match between Ilja Dragunov and Dijak were arguably the highlights of the evening. Women's matches of each promotion also contributed to the extravaganzas. Not only did they put up staggering athletic exhibitions, but also clinched gold in the process.

Here is all you need to know about the three new champions in AEW and WWE.

#3. Toni Storm - AEW Women's World Champion

Tony Khan has put his trust in creating a formidable women's stable. The Outcasts have nabbed their first title, courtesy of Toni Storm's win over Britt Baker. Obviously, the match featured shenanigans from the heels as they injured Baker's right arm, used spray paint to blind her, and even exposing the turnbuckles.

The victory marked Toni Storm's first title in the promotion and the second overall in her wrestling career. She is a former NXT UK Women's Champion. The 27-year-old shared the ring with the likes of Zelina Vega, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Charlotte Flair in the three years with WWE.

Her most notable moment was when she dethroned Ripley at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool in 2019. Her title reign lasted 230 days. The real-life Toni Rosall stated that she didn't feel appreciated in WWE and joined All Elite Wrestling in March of last year.

Toni Storm’s husband, Bullet Club member Juice Robinson, debuted in September. Both work in the same promotion but haven’t had the opportunity to work together. They had been dating since June 2020 and tied the knot exactly two years later.

#2. Tiffany Stratton - WWE's new NXT Women's Champion

Tiffany Stratton has been one of the standouts from the women's division in WWE's developmental brand. Her rich girl persona with attitude problems has been a huge hit with the WWE Universe, backed by her incredible high-flying moveset.

The Buff Barbie Doll went to the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament and competed for the Women's Title this WrestleMania season. Presently, she defeated Gigi Dolin, arch-rival Roxanne Perez, and Lyra Valkyrie to win her first NXT Women's Championship.

A career in gymnastics has helped Stratton execute risky moves flawlessly. She came third in the double-mini and seventh on the trampoline at the 2016 USA Gymnastics Championships. Also, the 24-year-old was the runner-up in the Winter Classic and participated in Colorado Springs, Elite Challenge, and Battle Creek.

Jessica Woynilko is rumored to be dating WWE RAW star and Imperium stable member Ludwig Kaiser. Both have been spotted together multiple times, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

#1. Kris Statlander - AEW TBS Champion

Jade Cargill’s streak of 60-0 has now been broken. Kris Statlander returned to AEW after suffering a torn ACL in August and achieved the unthinkable. Credit goes to Taya Valkyrie as she exhausted the former champion before Statlander accepted the Open Challenge from Jade and hit a quick Big Bang Theory for the win.

As you may have guessed, it has been a night of the firsts. AEW Double or Nothing was a dream come true for Kristen Statlander, as she has come close to winning her first title multiple times in the past.

The 27-year-old had previously lost to Riho in early 2020 and subsequently lost to Nyla Rose at Revolution. She challenged Britt Baker at All Out 2021 but was unsuccessful. All were for the Women’s World Championship.

Statlander used to have an alien gimmick. Her love for science and all things galactic is still seen in her finishing moves, which are named Big Bang Theory (Inverted Piledriver) and the Area 451 Splash. Speaking of her love life, she is reportedly dating former Impact Wrestling star Kaleb Konley.

