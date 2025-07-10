After Goldberg, 5 WWE legends who could return for one last run

Goldberg will finally compete in his last wrestling match in WWE, at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Even though it took three years for the company to bring back the WCW legend and give him his retirement match, it's better late than never.

That also opens up the possibility of a few other legends potentially coming back to the promotion for one last run. That could be one last wrestling match or even a special appearance at any event. WWE has developed numerous superstars over the years, who the fans have loved. Therefore, Triple H certainly won't hesitate to bring those legends back to the Stamford-based promotion for one last time.

In this listicle, we will list 5 such legends who can return to the promotion for their final run.

#5. Boogeyman

He was the scary, worm-eating monster who was a nightmare for his opponents back in the day. Boogeyman's last appearance in the Stamford-based promotion came in 2021 at RAW Legends Night, where he helped R-Truth win the 24/7 Championship. Since then, he hasn't been seen in the company.

Boogeyman can be brought back for one final run, because the 60-year-old legend himself recently spoke about it. On his X account, he sent a message to Triple H to put him in the spotlight once again.

He wrote:

"Put me in the game Triple H..#.WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN."

Moreover, Boogeyman is also signed under a Legends contract, so he can easily be booked for an in-ring return. The best place for the comeback would be next month at MetLife Stadium at SummerSlam. If that doesn't work out, there's always Halloween-related spooky time for the star to bow out gracefully.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Texas Rattlesnake retired from wrestling back in 2003, but he never had a bout advertised as a 'retirement match.' Stone Cold last returned on Night One of WrestleMania 38 to compete in a match against Kevin Owens. That was his last gig inside the ring.

Even though he returned at WrestleMania 41 this year, it was more of a special appearance, where he came and addressed the WWE Universe.

Steve Austin is one of the biggest legends of WWE, who ruled the Attitude Era. If Goldberg can have a retirement match, why can't Stone Cold Steve Austin have one?

Moreover, the 59-year-old legend recently spoke up on an in-ring return in the future. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Steve Austin "intimated" that he still has one more match in him. So, Steve Austin can indeed return to put an end to his in-ring career in a manner befitting his stature.

#3. AJ Lee

Evolution 2025 is just three nights away, and all eyes are on AJ Lee to see if the star makes an emphatic return at the all-women's premium live event. The buzz around the three-time Divas Champion's return has increased further in the last two days, as WWE has uploaded multiple videos of The Black Widow on the company's social media channel, triggering speculations of her return.

The week, WWE Vault YouTube channel released a video with a title, Story of the rise of AJ Lee, which was followed by another video showcasing one of her classic matches against Paige. This has left many fans wondering if the star is headed for a return at Evolution.

AJ Lee retired from in-ring competition in 2015, owing to an injury to her cervical spine. Since then, she hasn't returned to WWE. However, her husband, CM Punk, made a comeback in 2023 after a decade-long absence. And if Punk can return, so can AJ Lee.

#2. The Hardy Boyz

The legendary tag team unit of The Hardy Boyz can also be called up by WWE for one final run. Matt and Jeff Hardy are iconic superstars who come from the Attitude Era. The duo won the WWE tag team titles six times, and in total have been 13-time world champions, counting their runs in WWE, TNA, and ROH.

They currently work for TNA, but since WWE has a working deal with TNA, The Hardy Boyz did make an appearance at NXT earlier this year, and successfully defended their TNA World Tag Team Championships against Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

They can be brought in for main-roster return for one last time, and given a retirement match at WrestleMania 42.

#1. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate hasn't appeared in WWE since SummerSlam 2023, when he squared off against Cody Rhodes. That was the last time Brock Lesnar competed inside the squared circle. He was reportedly booked to return at the Royal Rumble in 2024, but his alleged involvement in the Janel Grant controversy forced the global juggernaut to cancel his appearances.

There have also been rumors that Brock Lesnar's in-ring career might be over, but the 47-year-old superstar hasn't spoken about it. A fan recently spotted Lesnar in public, and when asked when he would return, Lesnar replied with, "We'll see."

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars of this era, and some feel his career shouldn't end on this note. At present, Triple H might be having an eye on Lesnar's case, and the day he gets cleared, The Game might bring him back for one final run.

