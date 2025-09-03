AJ Lee may not return to WWE alone

Since the end of WWE Clash in Paris, the world has been talking about the potential return of AJ Lee. After Becky Lynch helped Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event, fans have been speculating on a potential mixed tag team match featuring Rollins and Lynch against Punk and Lee.While fans have been expecting AJ Lee to return and team up with Punk, she might not make her return alone. Lee’s former enemy-turned-friend, Paige, might also make her comeback along with her. Both women share a lot of history, and WWE would love to run the story back again. Paige made her WWE debut by confronting Lee and defeating her in her debut match in the company to become a Divas Champion. After going back and forth for months in 2014, AJ Lee ended up saving Paige from a two-on-one attack at WrestleMania 2015, which led to the two legendary names teaming up, before AJ marked her retirement.Considering the history between the two women, it is clear that WWE could link them in a storyline by bringing them back. With the internet exploding with the possibility of AJ Lee’s potential return, Saraya also dropped the eye emoji, teasing that she has her eyes on everything going on.While it is still a question whether WWE would have AJ and Paige co-exist in a storyline again, which revolves around Seth Rollins and CM Punk, it would undoubtedly be an intriguing story. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.AJ Lee’s return match has seemingly been confirmedRight after the speculation of Lee’s WWE return peaked on the internet, a massive update on the company’s plans for her in-ring return was released. As per a recent update from Fightful Select, WWE reportedly plans for Lee to make her in-ring return on WWE’s debut on ESPN with WrestlePalooza. Considering the current story, the premium live event could feature Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against CM Punk and AJ Lee in a mixed tag team match.While the world has already been talking about Lee’s potential return, former WWE writer Vince Russo noted that the company is on the winning side in every situation currently. The veteran stated that while Lee will get an insane pop once she makes her return, they still have a big pop waiting in the form of Paige’s potential return.&quot;Don't forget, they still got Paige sitting there on the sideline. They got her sitting out there. That's another pop in the pocket.&quot;The potential addition of Paige and Lee simultaneously to the women’s division will not only enrich the women’s wrestling industry but will also help WWE feature several new storylines and matches to keep the fans excited. With a lot that might be planned for the next few weeks, time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.