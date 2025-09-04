AJ Lee's in-ring return to be canceled due to one WWE Superstar? Exploring the possibility

AJ Lee is rumored to return to WWE after a decade this Friday on SmackDown. During this week's RAW, CM Punk teased making a trip to his hometown of Chicago to appear on the upcoming episode of the blue brand's show. This happened after Becky Lynch mocked and humiliated The Second City Saint.While Punk didn't have an answer then, he seems to have a surprise up his sleeve for this Friday that could shake things up. That said, AJ Lee's potential return to the global juggernaut may not exactly pan out as fans are hoping for, as Becky Lynch could ensure the 38-year-old's comeback is short-lived. The Man could ambush AJ and immediately put her on the shelf, ruining her rumored in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza.While nothing has officially been confirmed, AJ Lee's potential return to WWE hasn't exactly been the best-kept secret. Fans started speculating about her comeback immediately after Becky Lynch got herself involved in the rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at Clash in Paris. Soon after, rumors and reports began circulating.Fans have been waiting for the former Divas Champion to return for years and expected it to come as a surprise. Granted, the element of surprise is a forgotten concept in professional wrestling, given how everything gets reported beforehand. However, the case of AJ's return has become painfully obvious at this point. Even WWE Shop's official X account spoiled her potential return recently.This raises speculation about the creative team taking another route to make AJ's return shocking. Therefore, if Becky Lynch launches a vicious attack on the 38-year-old immediately after her comeback on SmackDown, not only would it come as a shock, but it would also add a whole new layer to the feud between the two power couples.The sight of AJ Lee being stretchered out on the night of her long-awaited return would surely send fans into a frenzy. That said, it is just speculation for now.AJ Lee's potential in-ring return to be postponed?As things are going, if AJ Lee returns on SmackDown and joins CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, it may lead to a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.However, if the abovementioned scenario plays out, WWE could postpone the rumored bout to a later date. There is a lot of hype surrounding Wrestlepalooza, given that it will kickstart the global juggernaut's streaming journey on ESPN.That said, the reason behind postponing AJ's potential in-ring return could be that the event already has major matches lined up. John Cena is rumored to take on Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes will likely defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in Indianapolis.Therefore, the creative team could book the showdown between the two real-life couples after Wrestlepalooza. This would also allow for an even better buildup to an already personal feud. However, it is mere conjecture at this point.