TNA and WWE are both in the early stages of a new era. Since taking over as WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H has forged an unconventional relationship with TNA, with fans of both companies excited about the possibility of future business. Reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace shocked the world at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, and now she has done it again through a recent appearance on NXT.

Until 2007, TNA used the iconic NWA '10 pounds of gold' World Championship as their top title. The company introduced the TNA World Championship in May 2007, with Kurt Angle being the first to hold the title. Since then, there have been over 30 stars who have held the coveted title, many of whom went on to sign with the Stamford-based promotion, including The Phenomenal One himself.

Here is our list of four WWE Superstars who are former TNA World Champions:

#4. 4-time TNA/IMPACT World Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was one of TNA's greatest champions! [Image via WWE.com]

Bobby Lashley proudly served in the United States Army before signing with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2005. He started his journey with the former developmental promotion, Ohio Valley Wrestling. It didn't take long before Lashley was promoted to the main roster later that same year. He is currently the leader of the SmackDown stable, The Pride, but has been out of action lately due to an injury.

After being released in early 2008, Lashley took a different direction as he ventured into Japan, Mexico, and other regions outside of the United States. He then signed with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and aligned with the legendary faction known as The Main Event Mafia. Lashley's first of four TNA World Title reigns came in 2014 on an episode of IMPACT. His final World Title run started at the 2017 IMPACT: Genesis pay-per-view, where he defeated Eddie Edwards in a 30-minute Iron Man Match.

#3. LA Knight won the TNA World Title as Eli Drake

LA Knight with the Million Dollar Championship! [Image via WWE.com]

LA Knight has taken over the WWE Universe as one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. Since arriving in 2021, Knight has solidified himself as a top contender, and he is currently planting seeds for a very intriguing feud with United States Champion Logan Paul.

Before signing with the Stamford-based promotion, "Eli Drake" established himself as a prominent name in professional wrestling during his time with NWA and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. Eli was a part of history in 2017 when he won the '20-Man Gauntlet For The Gold' match. By winning this match, Drake became the IMPACT Global Champion, which was a title that merged the World Titles from TNA and GFW.

#2. 2-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (Galloway)

Drew McIntyre rebuilt his career in IMPACT/TNA Wrestling! [Image via WWE.com]

In just a few days, the Scottish wrestling fans will welcome home their native hero, Drew McIntyre. He is set to challenge Damien Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in Glasgow.

McIntyre's first WWE stint came to an end in 2014. He then went on a mission to reinvent himself. Drew made his TNA debut in 2015, coming to the aid of Grado. He went on to have a great TNA run, culminating with his World Title win in 2016. Drew claimed the TNA World Title by cashing in his Feast or Fired contract on Matt Hardy in March 2016.

#1. First-ever TNA Triple Crown Champion AJ Styles

The Phenomenal AJ Styles was the first TNA Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion! [Image via WWE.com]

The wrestling world was rocked at the 2016 Royal Rumble when AJ Styles made his 'phenomenal' WWE debut as the third entrant in the Rumble match. Since arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, AJ has lived up to the hype, and now he appears to be headed for another title shot against Cody Rhodes at the Clash at the Castle.

The Phenomenal One started his wrestling career over 25 years ago, and in 2002 he started a journey with TNA that would establish him as one of the greatest stars in the history of the company. AJ won his first TNA World Championship at the 2009 No Surrender pay-per-view. Four years later, the SmackDown Superstar claimed his second TNA World Title by beating Bully Ray at Bound for Glory.

AJ compiled a long list of title wins throughout his TNA career, becoming the first to win the Triple Crown and Grand Slam Championships.

