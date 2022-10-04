3 Reasons why AJ Styles should join The Judgment Day & 2 reasons why he shouldn't

Over the past several weeks, AJ Styles has had several run-ins with The Judgment Day. What started out as somewhat friendly chatter between Styles and “The Demon King” Finn Balor quickly escalated into Styles becoming a target after he rejected Balor’s invitation to join the group.

The Judgment Day has grown stronger with the addition of Dominik Mysterio, and having “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles added to the mix would add more credibility to the faction. This hasn’t been the first time we’ve seen Styles explore the dark side of his character. However, this doesn’t mean that Styles should join them either.

Today we look at three reasons why AJ Styles should join the Judgment Day and two reasons why we shouldn't.

#5. Why he should: Experience with leading and being part of other factions

AJ Styles has led many factions in the past, most notably The Bullet Club

There’s no question that AJ Styles has been a huge part of the wrestling business for almost three decades. Styles has been part of various teams and factions over the years in TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), Ring of Honor, NJPW, and WWE.

AJ Styles was a part of Fourtune in TNA. He was a big part of The Bullet Club between ROH and NJPW respectively, and of course The Club in WWE alongside former Superstars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. As you can see, Styles has experience either leading or being involved with various stables of all shapes and sizes.

Adding Styles to The Judgment Day will add an extra layer of leadership ability and experience from a star who has essentially done it all in his career.

#4. Why he shouldn’t: AJ Styles is a leader and not a follower

One thing about AJ Styles, in relation to the points mentioned above, is that he’s always been a leader and not really a follower per say.

In the past, he was basically the figurehead or ringleader, if you will, of the groups he was part of. If you were to have AJ Styles join The Judgment Day, does he become the leader of the faction?

The easy answer is no, as that job seems to have gone to “The Demon King” Finn Balor, though no real leader has been established in the faction since they gave Edge the boot several months ago.

Based on Styles’ leadership experience with factions, it may be unwise to have him join the group if he can't lead it.

#3. Why he should: Styles would be a great mentor for Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles would serve as a great mentor for Dominik Mysterio in The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio is still wet behind the ears and has some growing up to do as a WWE Superstar. He is still new to the wrestling business and could benefit from having someone like AJ Styles guide him. As a babyface, Dominik had his father show him the ropes and the basics.

Now that Dominik has broken out on his own as a heel, he has a new group of baddies that could show him what it means to be a true villain in the wrestling business.

The mannerisms. Facial expressions. The act of a heel that goes beyond getting cheap heat with the WWE Universe. Being able to get the fans to hate you is an art that only a few men have mastered.

Styles is one of those guys who can easily be a great heel or babyface at the flip of a switch. Passing that knowledge on to Dominik Mysterio would be a huge game-changer for his career.

#2. Why he shouldn’t: His relationship with Edge could help lead to the destruction of The Judgment Day

Could the past between Edge and AJ Styles be put aside in order to put an end to The Judgment Day?

AJ Styles has a past with “The Rated R Superstar” Edge that began coincidentally with the birth of The Judgment Day, as Edge defeated Styles at WrestleMania 38 thanks to an assist from Damian Priest.

Of course, things have changed dramatically since then, with Edge being on the opposite side of the spectrum. But Styles surely hasn’t forgotten what happened between him and Edge months ago.

However, they both do have a score to settle with The Judgment Day. Therefore, an honor amongst the thieves pact could be made as the two could join forces, alongside Rey Mysterio, to combat the faction and help bring The Judgment Day to its knees.

#1. Why he should: His connection with Finn Balor is stronger than blood

We’ve been seeing this teased for weeks. Finn Balor has tried several times to recruit AJ, but to no avail. He has used their past friendship as a vehicle to drive The Phenomenal One to join the faction.

Styles has rejected Balor on each occasion, but could this all be part of a grand master plan orchestrated by Styles and The Judgment Day?

Balor and Styles both have history with The Bullet Club and separately dominated NJPW during those days, but those days have since passed by. The mentality of both men has changed...or has it?

Styles jumping ship and climbing onboard to The Judgment Day would be the icing on the cake and would help make the faction stronger than ever before.

