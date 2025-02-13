Alexa Bliss to reunite with ex-partner and take out legendary star at Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential scenario

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, and made a statement on the following episode of SmackDown by qualifying for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber with a win over Candice LeRae. It was The Goddess' first singles match after being on maternal leave for two years.

Alexa will compete against Bayley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and two other names yet to be determined. It is likely that she will not win such a huge match because she just returned and doesn't have a lot momentum yet. But WWE may have her reunion with her former Tag Team partner Nikki Cross planned for the event.

They could reunite to take out Trish Stratus, who could appear at Elimination Chamber as it will take place in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Bliss will likely join The Wyatt Sicks at some point due to her history with Bray Wyatt, so she could get the group's help at Elimination Chamber and become their new leader. Attacking a WWE Hall of Famer like Stratus would also be a great tribute to The Fiend as he took out many legends after arriving in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 33-year-old could attack Stratus while she is cutting a promo to hype up the event. Another scenario could involve the legend qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match and eliminating Bliss from it, leading to the latter going after her.

The angle could plant seeds for Alexa Bliss vs. Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 41. The Goddess deserves a big match this year as she missed multiple 'Manias. On the other hand, it would also be an exciting way for Stratus to celebrate her 25-year anniversary in WWE.

Trish Stratus could have major involvement in WWE ahead of Elimination Chamber

Trish Stratus was last seen in WWE during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, where she eliminated Candice LeRae. She could appear in the sports entertainment juggernaut very soon again as Elimination Chamber is in her hometown.

According to the latest reports, there have been discussions in WWE about her making more appearances. So, she could be a part of The Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

WWE creative receives pitches from her occasionally, so the two sides could come to an agreement about an angle to celebrate her 25-year anniversary as a pro wrestler.

