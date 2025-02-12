49-year-old WWE legend to be part of major World title match at WrestleMania 41? 4 things Trish Stratus can do at Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will emanate from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The city is the hometown of the legendary Trish Stratus, so she will likely appear at the event.

The forty-nine-year old has been working with the Stamford-based promotion lately and could be involved in the build-up to Elimination Chamber this year. Her most recent appearance in the ring was during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she eliminated Candice LeRae.

With that being said, let's take a look at four things Trish Stratus can do at Elimination Chamber this year.

#4. Trish Stratus could host WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Trish Stratus has hosted many WWE live events in Canada in the past. She was also the host of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event last year, which was also held in her hometown of Toronto.

There are still a couple of weeks left until this year's Elimination Chamber, so the company could announce her as the host of the event soon.

#3. Trish Stratus could be attacked by Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE last month at Royal Rumble after she went on maternal leave two years ago. She had her first singles match on SmackDown last week and qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match alongside Bianca Belair, Bayley and Liv Morgan.

It is unlikely that the former women's champion will receive a title match at WrestleMania 41 as she has just returned, but she could get a big match at The Show of Shows after missing it for four consecutive years.

The Goddess could lose in the Elimination Chamber and then attack Trish Stratus later in the night to set up a match with the WWE Hall of Famer at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took out many legends when he showed up in the Stamford-based promotion, so Bliss could pay tribute to her late friend by taking out Stratus.

#2. Trish Stratus could set her sights on a mid-card title

WWE introduced the Women's United States and Intercontinental Championships late last year. Despite that, not a lot of exciting developments have taken place in the mid-card scene of the women's division.

Trish Stratus has held the WWE Women's Title seven times in her illustrious career, but there were no mid-card titles in the women's division during her prime. So, she could decide to add another accolade to her career this year.

She could call out Lyra Valkyria or Chelsea Green to challenge for the United States or Intercontinental Championship. It would give a big boost to the women's division and make The Road to WrestleMania 41 more exciting.

#1. Trish Stratus could announce herself as the Special Guest Referee for Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair crossed paths with Tiffany Stratton last week on SmackDown, and it is likely that she will choose the WWE Women's Champion as her opponent at WrestleMania 41.

The Queen disrespected The Buff Barbie last week, so the latter may come for payback and force the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner to choose to face her at The Showcae of The Immortals.

Nick Aldis could set up a WrestleMania contract signing between the two women at Elimination Chamber, and it could be hosted by Trish Stratus. The 49-year-old legend could shock fans and announce during the segment that she would officiate the WWE Women's Title match at The Show of Shows.

It would also make sense as Stratus has history with both women. She had a tense confrontation with Stratton at Money in the Bank last year and also feuded with Flair in the summer of 2019, which led to a match between the two women at SummerSlam in Toronto that year.

