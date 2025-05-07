All 4 remaining members of WWE’s Wyatt Family: Where are they now?

The Wyatt Family was undoubtedly one of the best factions to emerge from WWE in the last decade. The mysterious group made its main roster debut in 2013 with Late Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan, with Braun Strowman later joining the group. They had two more additions later, with Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton joining briefly.

The faction had a glorious run for nearly four years, terrorising superstars like CM Punk and John Cena. In 2017, the group was disbanded. Twelve years later, the faction members are busy with their singles careers. Unfortunately, the leader, Bray Wyatt, passed away in 2023 due to heart disease, while Luke Harper also left for his heavenly abode in 2020.

This listicle will discuss the whereabouts of the other four members of the Wyatt Family.

#4 Daniel Bryan

Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan had a short but interesting run as a member of the Wyatt Family. It happened when he was extremely popular among the fans, and the crowd support for him was indescribable. His three-week run with the faction started in December 2013 and ended in January 2014.

It has largely been forgotten because the storyline came when Daniel Bryan was rising to the top of the company's card. He broke up with the Wyatt Family during Monday Night RAW amid the 'Yes' chants after he and Bray Wyatt lost a Steel Cage match against The Usos.

Today, Daniel Bryan works with Tony Khan's Jacksonville-based promotion as Bryan Danielson. He left WWE in 2021 and joined AEW. He wrestled there for a few years and now works behind the scenes with the creative team.

#3 Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman joined the Wyatt Family in 2015 and stayed until 2017, when the group was disbanded. He later feuded with Bray Wyatt in 2020 for the WWE Universal Championship.

However, Strowman's WWE journey hasn't been that great since 2020. He was released in 2021 but came back in 2022. Unfortunately, the 41-year-old superstar also had to deal with some injuries, affecting his career.

The company recently released him along with some other big names. Strowman's absence from WrestleMania 41 was a bit surprising, and his release came soon thereafter. He will soon be a free agent, after which he might join AEW or Ring of Honor.

#2 Randy Orton

Randy Orton's association with the Wyatt Family started in 2016 when he surprisingly turned on Kane during a match on SmackDown Live. He went on to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Bray Wyatt before turning on Wyatt and Harper in 2017. The Viper left the group soon thereafter, feuding with The Eater of the Worlds at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Championship.

The Apex Predator feuded with Bray Wyatt again in 2021; this time, Wyatt was in his Fiend character along with Alexa Bliss as his partner. After a match with The Fiend at TLC PLE, Orton clashed with Wyatt again at WrestleMania 37, which he won after Alexa Bliss betrayed The Fiend. That was the last big match between Orton and Bray Wyatt.

Randy Orton has been with WWE since then, and it appears he will stay with the Stamford-based promotion till the end of his wrestling career.

#1 Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan is perhaps the only member of the Wyatt Family who is still somehow associated with the faction. Bray Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, revamped the faction last year as The Wyatt Sicks.

Rowan was released from WWE in 2020 and returned last year only with Wyatt Sicks. The group has been a successful venture, but the fans haven't seen much from the mystic faction. They were moved to SmackDown earlier this year but haven't appeared on TV so far.

