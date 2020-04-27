All 7 Money In The Bank winners who had already won World Championships: Where are they now?

Brock Lesnar and CM Punk

The 2020 edition of WWE Money In The Bank is all set to emanate on May 10, with the two Ladder matches set to take place at the WWE Headquarters. Money In The Bank is one of the most exciting gimmick matches WWE has ever come up with, and the outcomes of these matches tend to have tong-term effects on WWE's top storylines.

The first-ever Money In The Bank Ladder match took place at WrestleMania 21, with Edge winning the briefcase and an opportunity to cash it in anytime over the next year. He played it smart, and cashed the contract in on an exhausted John Cena at New Year's Revolution, winning his first WWE title in the process.

Ever since then, Money In The Bank has become a stepping stone for future World Champions, much like the Intercontinental title. But there have been instances where former World Champions won the briefcase, and not a young gun. Let's take a look at 7 such instances.

#7 Kane

Kane

Kane won the MITB briefcase in 2010 and didn't wait for long to cash it in. Later in the night, Kane cashed the briefcase in on Rey Mysterio, who had defeated Jack Swagger to retain his World title. Kane had previously won the WWE title, way back during the Attitude Era, by defeating Stone Cold at King of the Ring 1998.

Kane is currently serving as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and makes occasional appearances for WWE.

#6 CM Punk

CM Punk

CM Punk won the MITB contract for the 2nd time at WrestleMania 25, and cashed it on Jeff Hardy months later, effectively turning heel. Punk's previous win came a year ago when he won the contract at WrestleMania 24 and cashed it in on Edge to become World Champion. This was a week after he had been drafted to WWE RAW.

Punk made his return to wrestling as an analyst on WWE Backstage, last November. He makes occasional appearances on the show and has managed to turn the rating needle on several occasions.