This week's episode of WWE RAW was the first edition of the red brand following the 2023 Royal Rumble. The WWE Universe was still buzzing about the premium live event and expectations were high for Monday's edition of RAW.

The card for WrestleMania 39 has begun to take shape. Cody Rhodes declared that he was going to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley selected Charlotte Flair as her opponent in April after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match on Saturday. However, several superstars were missing from the show last night and fans will likely have to wait until SmackDown for more answers.

Listed below are five stars that were missing from this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#5. The Bloodline did not appear on WWE RAW

Parker Armstrong @WWEParkMan The storytelling in this moment is beautifully tragic. Sami attempts to save the few ashes left of his friendship with Owens by betraying Roman Reigns, while Jey Uso realized he’s lost respect for his Tribal Chief. Best story in a decade. #RoyalRumble The storytelling in this moment is beautifully tragic. Sami attempts to save the few ashes left of his friendship with Owens by betraying Roman Reigns, while Jey Uso realized he’s lost respect for his Tribal Chief. Best story in a decade. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/0f0B5ZDz9J

The Bloodline stole the show this past Saturday night at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event, but it was what happened after the bell that wrestling fans will remember for a long time.

Sami Zayn finally made his choice after Roman demanded that he hit his old pal, Kevin Owens, with a steel chair as he was handcuffed to the ropes. The Honorary Uce bashed The Tribal Chief with a chair and The Bloodline quickly beat him down, except for Jey Uso.

In a brilliant twist, Jey Uso was disgusted by The Bloodline's actions and walked out on the group at the end of the premium live event. Neither Sami Zayn nor The Bloodline appeared on RAW, which makes this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown a must-watch show.

#4. Bianca Belair was not on the show

Who will challenge the EST on the Grandest Stage of Them All? EXCLUSIVE: #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE is looking forward to #WWEChamber on the Road to #WrestleMania Who will challenge the EST on the Grandest Stage of Them All? EXCLUSIVE: #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE is looking forward to #WWEChamber on the Road to #WrestleMania! Who will challenge the EST on the Grandest Stage of Them All? https://t.co/tVSc13kLvS

Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss with relative ease at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. Alexa got in some offense early but was no match for Belair. Bianca connected with the KOD to pick up a pinfall victory in under ten minutes, retaining the RAW Women's Championship.

The EST was nowhere to be found on last night's edition of RAW. Her feud with Alexa had some entertaining moments, but it would be nice to have Bianca in a marquee match at WrestleMania 39. Many fans were hoping to see Rhea Ripley face Bianca Belair in April, but The Eradicator selected Charlotte Flair as her opponent during last night's show.

Belair stated in a Digital Exclusive after the show that she is excited to face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania 39. Hopefully, the promotion has something interesting for the champion to do up until the premium live event on February 18th.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss did not appear on last night's episode of RAW following her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. Bliss was outmatched against The EST but gave it everything she had. After the match, Uncle Howdy interrupted on the jumbotron and continued to play mind games with Alexa.

The mysterious figure wondered if Alexa still thought she was in control and laughed as Bliss sulked in the ring. There was no follow-up to that on this week's edition of the red brand. Perhaps Uncle Howdy couldn't make the show because he was still recovering from his exploding splash onto nothing at the WWE Royal Rumble.

#2. Omos

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Speaking Exclusively to Sportskeeda, Teddy Long predicted Omos to win the Royal Rumble match this Saturday! Speaking Exclusively to Sportskeeda, Teddy Long predicted Omos to win the Royal Rumble match this Saturday! https://t.co/fDNQd0g09p

Omos returned this past Saturday in the men's Royal Rumble match. Before the premium live event, The Nigerian Giant had not been seen on WWE television since his loss to Braun Strowman last November at Crown Jewel 2022. The Monster of All Monsters took a ton of punishment from Omos during that match but was able to put him away with the Running Powerslam.

His return at the Royal Rumble was completely forgettable. The 28-year-old only lasted a couple of minutes in the match before he was eliminated by Braun Strowman. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Omos on WWE television. A stint in NXT wouldn't be the worst thing for the big man as he appears to have no direction at the moment.

#1. Brock Lesnar did not appear on WWE RAW following his quick Royal Rumble elimination

Brock Lesnar entered the Men's Royal Rumble match at #12 on Saturday night and it looked like he was about to dominate everyone. However, Bobby Lashley entered at lucky #13 and shockingly eliminated The Beast right away. The All Mighty still wants revenge on Brock Lesnar for costing him the United States Championship last year.

Many fans were expecting to see the rivalry between the two superstars progress on Monday's episode of RAW, but that was not the case. Bobby Lashley appeared on the show and confronted United States Champion Austin Theory during a VIP Lounge segment. The champion got the better of Lashley and shoved MVP in the way of a Spear.

Lesnar would want revenge following his quick elimination at the Royal Rumble. Only time will tell when The Beast decides to strike on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

