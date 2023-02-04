An angry Tribal Chief, outside interference - 5 ways The Usos could lose the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Tournament is in the books, and it is now known which team The Usos will face next week. Braun Strowman and Ricochet battled Imperium in the finals as they replaced Drew McIntyre and Sheamus last week in the semifinals after the Viking Raiders attacked them.

Hit Row's Top Dolla has insisted that there is a conspiracy surrounding their involvement in the tournament, but his pleas went unheard. Strowman and Ricochet defeated Imperium tonight in the finals of the tournament after Gunther was kicked out from ringside.

The Usos will defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against them next week and will probably be distracted by the current turmoil within The Bloodline.

Listed below are five ways The Usos could lose the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles next week.

#5. Braun Strowman and Ricochet could prove to be the better team on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman and Ricochet are an unlikely duo, but the two work very well together. Both have completely different styles and seem unstoppable.

Ricochet and The Monster of All Monsters didn't always get along but have patched things up and earned a title shot against The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey's historic title reign is at risk, heading into next week's episode of the blue brand. Not only do they have to face viable opponents in Strowman and Ricochet, but their heads simply cannot be in the right place following the Bloodline's implosion at WWE Royal Rumble.

#4. Jey and Jimmy Uso can't get on the same page

Parker Armstrong @WWEParkMan The storytelling in this moment is beautifully tragic. Sami attempts to save the few ashes left of his friendship with Owens by betraying Roman Reigns, while Jey Uso realized he’s lost respect for his Tribal Chief. Best story in a decade. #RoyalRumble The storytelling in this moment is beautifully tragic. Sami attempts to save the few ashes left of his friendship with Owens by betraying Roman Reigns, while Jey Uso realized he’s lost respect for his Tribal Chief. Best story in a decade. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/0f0B5ZDz9J

The Bloodline brutally attacked Sami Zayn at the conclusion of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, but The Tribal Chief was not satisfied. He demanded that Sami Zayn hit Owens with a steel chair, but The Honorary Uce would not oblige.

Instead, Sami bashed Roman across the back with the chair and immediately apologized to Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso booted Sami in the face and started the beatdown by The Bloodline.

Jey then walked out on the group as Jimmy shouted that he was his brother, not Sami. It is difficult to imagine The Usos working out all of their issues to be fully ready to go next Friday night.

#3. Jey Uso doesn't show up

Jey Uso did not arrive with The Bloodline tonight on WWE SmackDown. Kayla Braxton approached The Tribal Chief, but Roman simply ignored her. Paul Heyman stopped and had a brief conversation with her at the beginning of WWE SmackDown.

Heyman noted that he could not confirm Jey Uso's current status with The Bloodline after what transpired at the Royal Rumble. Jey could hammer his message to The Bloodline home next week by abandoning Jimmy in the match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

#2. Sami Zayn could interfere in the title match

WWE @WWE



Don't miss @SamiZayn preps for the Elimination Chamber, explaining in both English and French why it is brutal.Don't miss #WWEChamber on Feb. 18 only on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. .@SamiZayn preps for the Elimination Chamber, explaining in both English and French why it is brutal. Don't miss #WWEChamber on Feb. 18 only on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. https://t.co/lrfq1BLySp

Sami Zayn may felt a lot of resentment following his beatdown at the Royal Rumble. He made his choice to betray The Bloodline, but only after Roman Reigns' unreasonable request to attack Kevin Owens.

Zayn may have wanted Jey Uso to defend him at the Royal Rumble rather than simply walk away. The Great Liberator has a score to settle with The Tribal Chief and could cost The Usos the SmackDown Tag Team Championship simply to weaken The Bloodline as a whole.

#1. Roman Reigns betrays The Usos

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Is this the greatest title reign of the modern era?

#WWE #RomanReigns



Acknowledge Roman Reigns with his official merch bit.ly/3pznA98 2 years ago on this day, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to kick off his historic Universal Title reign.Is this the greatest title reign of the modern era? #WWE RawAcknowledge Roman Reigns with his official merch 2 years ago on this day, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt to kick off his historic Universal Title reign.Is this the greatest title reign of the modern era?#WWE #RomanReigns #WWERawAcknowledge Roman Reigns with his official merch ➡️ bit.ly/3pznA98 https://t.co/9ByMDlr0GS

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a lot on his plate at the moment. He now knows that he will be defending his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, but The Bloodline is starting to crumble.

The Tribal Chief may decide that The Usos are deadweight if they cannot get on the same page and cut them out of The Bloodline.

Roman has a very loyal soldier in Solo Sikoa and can always rely on The Wiseman Paul Heyman for advice on any topic. He may decide that it is time for The Bloodline to downsize by removing The Usos from the group and only focus on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship heading into WrestleMania 39.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 6431 votes