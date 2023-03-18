An old friend, rivalry renewed - 5 potential matches for Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania 39

Ronda Rousey lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the final edition of the blue brand last year. She has not gone after Charlotte since losing the title and has moved on to another rivalry on SmackDown.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has teamed up with Shayna Baszler in a storyline against Natalya and Tegan Nox. Shayna accidentally broke Natalya's nose last year after Ronda instructed her to attack the 40-year-old. As of now, the UFC Hall of Famer has not been booked for a match at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Listed below are 5 potential matches for Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Ronda Rousey could face Natalya at WWE WrestleMania 39

PRO WRESTLENEWS @Prowrestlenews9 Ronda Rousey vs Natalya Smackdown Dark match Ronda Rousey vs Natalya Smackdown Dark match https://t.co/LNi50CEQEi

Ronda Rousey will likely not be a part of a marquee matchup at this year's WWE WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Both the RAW and Women's Championship matches are set for the biggest show of the year, and the Women's Tag Team Champions (Becky Lynch and Lita) have been booked for a 6-woman match at WrestleMania.

Natalya would be a solid choice as an opponent for Ronda Rousey as the two have a history and could make the rivalry personal. Ronda could potentially get back on track with an impressive victory at the premium live event.

#4. Tegan Nox

WWE @WWE #SmackDown Tegan Nox makes her shocking return to WWE to save @YaOnlyLivvOnce from the grasp of the villainous #DamageCTRL Tegan Nox makes her shocking return to WWE to save @YaOnlyLivvOnce from the grasp of the villainous #DamageCTRL. #SmackDown https://t.co/7w8Ybh99e8

Tegan Nox returned to the company last December and was briefly aligned with former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Nox showed up to help Liv in an attack against Damage CTRL and has now come to Natalya's aide.

The 28-year-old has a bright future ahead of her if she can stay healthy. Ronda and Tegan could surprise fans with a solid match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Nox would gain a lot of notoriety from being in a match against the inaugural Women's Bantamweight Champion.

#3. Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have the potential to be a dominant duo on SmackDown. They could easily challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championships and become the premier team in the division if they stick together.

However, The Queen of Spades may grow tired of living in Ronda Rousey's shadow and attempt to become a singles star again. Rousey and Baszler would be a unique matchup at WrestleMania due to both superstars having extensive backgrounds in MMA.

#2. Shotzi

Shotzi had the biggest match of her career against Ronda Rousey last year in Boston. She battled Ronda for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series WarGames in November.

The 31-year-old gave it everything she had but ultimately came up short. She battled SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair last week in a singles match but was tapped out by The Queen.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet may choose to renew her rivalry against Shotzi and try to defeat her once again at this year's WrestleMania. It would be a massive victory for Shotzi if she somehow defeated Rousey and could make her a star on the main roster.

#1. Ronda Rousey could face Liv Morgan at WWE WrestleMania

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



#MITB Liv Morgan cashes in her Money In The Bank to win her first WWE title Liv Morgan cashes in her Money In The Bank to win her first WWE title 🔥#MITB https://t.co/CAOKLONVGJ

Liv Morgan had the best night of her career last July at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on Rousey on the same night. Ronda just defeated Natalya via submission to retain the title and Liv capitalized on the weakened champion to win the title.

Morgan and Rousey could lock up once again at WrestleMania to prove who is best once and for all. The crowd got behind Liv during her time as SmackDown Women's Champion and perhaps a rivalry against Rousey will get the WWE Universe back on Morgan's side.

