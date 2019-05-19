Analyzing the Women's 'Money In The Bank' Match contenders

Who wins the Briefcase?

Money In The Bank comes to us on May 19th (20th May in India) on respective TV networks in the country. The company has put together a good card, but still, some of the matches and wrestlers have not been able to make the cut, while Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, along with their respective challengers, have made waves. The wrestlers in the Women's Money In the Bank have had their own fair share of opportunities, and while some excelled, the others didn't.

In this article, I look at the reasons why they deserve and don't deserve to win the match and the briefcase. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#8 Natalya

It's a losing proposition.

The Queen of Heart has not impressed a lot of people during her in-ring career. Her work as the Women's Champion wasn't appreciated and her mic skills have taken segments down the spiral. While these are the reasons why she doesn't seem to be the perfect contender for the briefcase, her longevity with the company is the only reason why she should be given this briefcase. However, a lot of us would not find that as a convincing reason, and indeed if the in-ring and mic skills are considered, we have better options.

The 8 contenders in this match have had their fair share of opportunities, and they wouldn't want it to slip through their fingers due to a mistake from the company. I believe that the company should, and would focus on the skills more than longevity, and therefore a different challenger will win the briefcase.

While all of them have their legitimate reasons, the next wrestler on this list has more reasons than any other to be the winner of the briefcase this year.

