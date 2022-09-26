Legendary bloodline to reunite? La cien redención - 5 things Andrade could do in WWE

AEW star Andrade El Idolo may be the next in line to exit the organization soon. He recently shared a cryptic tweet of an hourglass emoji, which may indicate that he is waiting for his contract to expire so he can return to WWE.

Andrade has expressed his displeasure and disappointment for WWE in the past under Vince McMahon's regime, as he voiced his opinion on the title exchange segment between his wife Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch from an episode of SmackDown that occurred in 2021 with the following tweet:

If this is a clue as to where Andrade may end up after his AEW contract expires, then let’s explore five things Andrade could do in WWE.

#5. Rekindle his rivalry with Johnny Gargano

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 This spinning elbow from Andrade to Johnny Gargano was sick This spinning elbow from Andrade to Johnny Gargano was sick https://t.co/5tBNW4rUN9

When El Idolo was part of NXT, the one rivalry that stood out amongst everything he had accomplished in the company was with Johnny Gargano.

The two stars had one of the best matches (arguably) of the year at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in 2018. That match set the standard and showcased exactly what the young NXT World Champion could do.

The two men had various bouts before that showdown at TakeOver: Philadelphia, and it would be an absolute treat to see the two men rekindle that rivalry and have another series of fantastic matches on the WWE main roster.

With or without any championships on the line, any match with Andrade and Gargano involved will be worth the price of admission.

#4. A return to the Black & Gold brand

The idea of Andrade returning to WWE and being placed back in NXT is not too far-fetched at all. The brand has undergone some dramatic changes in the past year, with Shawn Michaels at the helm leading the way and doing what he can to reignite the fire that NXT once had several years ago.

With that said, the former NXT World Champion was one of the key stars from the old black & gold brand that could reignite fan engagement if he were to be brought back.

Having him feud with the likes of Bron Breakker, Joe Gacy, Cameron Grimes and Carmelo Hayes would make for some spectacular storylines and wrestling matches to watch on television.

#3. Reuniting with Angel Garza & Zelina Vega

cia @theeciaraa 🏽 @AndradeElIdolo @ZelinaVegaWWE I really wanna see Zelina Vega managing Andrade in WWE again I really wanna see Zelina Vega managing Andrade in WWE again🙏🏽 @AndradeElIdolo @ZelinaVegaWWE https://t.co/mqbPH5hhqw

In 2019, Andrade was placed in a tag team with Angel Garza, and the two were managed by Zelina Vega. The team had some success on the WWE main roster, but never captured the RAW or SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The two were split up before they could fully reach their potential after losing an opportunity to win the RAW tag titles at Clash of Champions (2019). Andrade was out the door by April 2020 following his release from the company due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

Garza is currently teaming with Humberto as the tag team “Los Lotharios”. The former NXT World Champion could easily come into that picture and take over the team as their leader, alongside the returning Zelina Vega to form a faction on the RAW brand.

#2. A confrontation with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Andrade could wind up on SmackDown in a surprise re-debut for the blue brand. In an interesting twist, WWE could bring him back as a babyface and have him go immediately after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Going after “The Tribal Chief” right off the bat would be a gutsy move by the former NXT and US Champion, but would immediately spark interest from the WWE Universe.

He could use his connection to the Flair family name and declare that there is more than one bloodline in WWE that has a legacy, and it runs through his veins.

#1. Andraded unites with his wife, Charlotte Flair

The one angle that is most expected to happen if he were to return to WWE is a union with his real-life wife, Charlotte Flair. The idea of them becoming this power couple that could run the WWE with an iron fist would make for some compelling storylines and angles throughout RAW and SmackDown.

He has never been an established main eventer in his career, but Charlotte being a top star in the women’s division could help get him pushed in that direction.

The focus may not even have to be placed on Andrade himself as the top performer, but rather on Charlotte, with him taking a backseat to his wife given her legacy as a Flair.

No matter how you look at this angle, the idea of having this husband-and-wife duo on WWE television would be an interesting draw.

