Who will win the United States Championship match between Andrade and Apollo Crews tonight on RAW?

Apollo Crews will collide with his nemesis Andrade for the United States Championship on this week's RAW. The two Superstars clashed a few weeks ago, where Apollo picked up a kayfabe injury and could not complete the match. He will look to overcome his rival and seize his first prominent title on the main roster tonight.

The build-up to Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Paul Heyman brought Apollo Crews to Monday Night RAW in the post 'Mania season. Crews delivered a stellar bout against Aleister Black on his first night and soon became one of the top babyface Superstars on the Red brand. He even secured a berth in the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder match. However, he suffered an injury during his bout against Andrade. Thus, he had to give up his spot.

This may have been the single best thing to happen to Apollo Crews.



He did just enough beforehand to make us miss him, it developed his character brilliantly and now we have an incredibly intense Apollo Crews who has returned with a purpose!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/pFe0AiqNQq — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 19, 2020

Apollo recovered from his injury and made his return last week during The Kevin Owens Show. He confronted Zelina Vega's stable, setting up a United States Championship match for this week.

The fans are behind Apollo Crews right now, thanks to the mastermind booking decisions of Paul Heyman. Here are the five ways this title clash could end tonight.

#5 Andrade beats Apollo Crews clean

Will Apollo Crews falter in a title match once again?

The least likely scenario for tonight's match is that the US Champion will defeat his challenger clean in the middle of the ring. Given how the creative team has built up Apollo Crews' face character on RAW, it is highly unlikely that they would book him to suffer a clean loss.

However, they could still take this route to cement Andrade as a dominant United States Champion on the flagship show. El Idolo has not had an eventful reign as champion, despite holding the belt for almost six months. He has been a victim of the 50/50 booking decisions.

A defeat in tonight's title match could demote him to the lower half of the card. The backstage officials may also move him to the tag team division along with Angel Garza if he loses tonight. The fans who have followed him since his NXT days would know how talented Andrade is. A victory over Apollo Crews could help him gain his prominence back, and perhaps he can hold the prestigious mid-card belt till SummerSlam 2020.