"Are you kidding me?" - Victoria on former WWE Tag Team Champion asking her for dating advice

Former WWE Superstar Victoria recently recalled former WWE Tag Team Champion Domino asking her for dating advice.

Domino joined the Stamford-based company in 2005. After spending about two years in developmental, he made his main roster debut as part of the Deuce 'n Domino tag team alongside Deuce and Cherry. Following the group's disbanding, the 43-year-old had a brief run as a singles competitor before the company released him from his contract in August 2008.

Speaking about Domino during the latest episode of GAW TV, Victoria disclosed that he had asked her for dating advice. However, she requested that he ask someone else.

"He'll occasionally text me and like he'll Vox me (...) and ask me, 'hey, this girl said this to me, what should I take from that?' and I go, 'I'm not in the dating scene. I don't know what that means anymore. (...) Me? are you kidding me? I'm divorced. You should be asking somebody else,'" she said. [24:47 - 25:08]

Trish Stratus wants to see Victoria in the WWE Hall of Fame

Victoria started working in WWE in 2000. She spent about nine years in the Stamford-based company, where she won the women's championship twice. However, she asked for her release and left in 2009. Following her departure, the 51-year-old competed on the independent circuit and in IMPACT Wrestling before announcing her retirement from in-ring competition in 2019.

In an interview with Ring the Belle, Trish Stratus urged the Stamford-based company to induct Victoria into the Hall of Fame.

"Victoria? Right? Victoria. Well, let's just get her into the Hall of Fame (...) Let's just get her in the Hall of Fame. Can we do that? Can we work on this please people? Because she needs to be in there. Hashtag Victoria Hall of Fame. Let's do that," she said.

