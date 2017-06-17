Arguing why each of the MITB participants should win the briefcase (Men's Ladder Match)

Here is why the Men's Money In The Bank ladder match this Sunday is so unpredictable.

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones 17 Jun 2017

This year’s Money In The Bank is a Smackdown Live-exclusive event

WWE pay-per-views continue to come thick and fast, this weekend sees Smackdown Live present their brand-exclusive show, Money In The Bank.

The Money In The Bank ladder match is often one of the highlights of the wrestling calendar, not just for the high-risk, exciting action, but also for the potential rise to stardom for whoever captures the briefcase.

This year’s event is arguably the hardest to call in many years. Smackdown Live has shocked fans recently, with the likes of Jinder Mahal and Breezango competing in Championship matches at their previous pay-per-view, Backlash.

Therefore, predicting the winner of this year’s Money In The Bank is difficult, each competitor has to be given serious consideration in the current climate.

So, with that in mind, here is an argument for why each of the MITB participants should win the briefcase this Sunday.

#1 Sami Zayn

Can the ultimate underdog capture the briefcase this Sunday?

The guaranteed title shot that the winner of the Money In The Bank receives may be Sami Zayn’s best chance of getting a championship opportunity on Smackdown Live.

Largely due to his ‘underdog’ persona, Sami feels like he is someway down the pecking order in terms of title contenders when compared to his opponents this Sunday. Capturing the briefcase would change this and he would have to be seen as a genuine threat to the brand’s top talents.

Also, it would be refreshing to have a babyface like Sami carry around the Money In The Bank contract. A surprise cash-in doesn’t seem to fit Zayn’s character and he would likely announce his cash-in ahead of time, prior to a pay-per-view, which we haven’t seen very often since the MITB concept debuted in 2005.