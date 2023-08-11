Austin Theory to finally lose the U.S. title tonight? - 5 possible finishes for Theory vs. Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory’s United States Championship run could be interrupted tonight on SmackDown. Theory is set to defend his title against LWO's Santos Escobar on the upcoming edition of the blue brand. He already lost to Escobar in a non-title match on the July 21 episode of the Friday Night show.

Escobar had earned the U.S. title opportunity against Austin Theory by defeating Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer lost via the referee’s decision after he was unable to complete the match due to a legitimate injury.

Rey is expected to be in his protégé’s corner for the big match against Theory tonight on SmackDown.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five possible finishes to the United States Championship match set for this week:

#1. Austin Theory retains his U.S. title with a clean win over Santos Escobar

Austin Theory is a heel, and heels rarely get a clean win over their opponents. The 26-year-old cheated to retain his title against John Cena in their WrestleMania 39 opener. He also used controversial tactics against Sheamus during their title match several weeks ago on SmackDown.

The upcoming episode, however, could be different. Theory could ditch his dirty tactics for just one night to hand Santos Escobar a clean defeat. This particular outcome might just be what he needs to get over with the WWE Universe as a legitimate United States Champion.

#2. Santos Escobar gets his first singles title win on the main roster

Santos Escobar is a former Cruiserweight Champion in WWE. He defeated Jordan Devlin (aka JD McDonagh) for the unified NXT Cruiserweight Championship in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 2021.

He could repeat the same feat by beating Theory for the U.S. title tonight on SmackDown. Escobar could win the match either by pinfall or submission to end Theory’s stranglehold on the United States Championship.

#3. Rey Mysterio costs Escobar the match

Rey Mysterio might’ve won the United States Championship Invitational tournament if it wasn’t for the injury at the hands of Escobar.

The WWE Hall of Famer could get his revenge by costing his protégé the big match tonight on SmackDown, though WWE won’t ever likely pull the trigger on a Rey Mysterio heel turn.

Another possible ending to the match might see Rey inadvertently cost Escobar the title. Austin Theory could use the Hall of Famer as a distraction to defeat Santos Escobar in the high-stakes match on SmackDown tonight.

#4. The match ends in a double countout

Double countout endings are usually done to drag feuds and rivalries. Sometimes, a match can end in a double countout because the intent is to protect both the champion and the challenger. The U.S. title match tonight could witness a similar ending.

Here’s how the match plays out. Theory and Escobar are outside the ring. They perform a table spot that causes both men to crash through the announcer’s desk. Neither man is able to answer the referee’s call for the 10 count, leading to a double countout.

#5. Dominik Mysterio interferes

Fans who watched NXT this past Tuesday know that the feud between Rey and his son is far from over.

The iconic Luchador did everything he could to help Dragon Lee beat Dom for the NXT North American Championship but failed.

Dominik Mysterio might show up tonight on SmackDown to repay the favor. The Judgment Day star could help Austin Theory pick up the win against Santos Escobar, or he could inadvertently cost Theory to drop his championship to the LWO star.

