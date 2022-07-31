Bayley's return can mean a lot for WWE's women's division

Bayley made her long-awaited return to WWE at tonight's SummerSlam. She also brought the returning Dakota Kai and NXT Women's Champion Iyo Sky (FKA Io Shirai).

It was predicted that The Role Model would return tonight, as her comeback has been reported as imminent for a while now. What fans didn't anticipate was her appearance with Kai and Sky.

The former SmackDown Women's Champions return adds some much-needed depth to the women's roster and can mean more than meets the eye.

Bayley will give RAW a breath of fresh air

First, the red brand automatically gets a boost with Bayley, Kai, and Sky on the roster. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair put on some great matches, but it was time to move on from their year-long feud.

The EST now has a fresh new challenger in Bayley. The fact that the two have a history dating back to last year before The Role Model's injury will also help.

Kai and Sky being in Bayley's corner also gives them a huge spotlight, automatically making them feel like big deals. Fans have been waiting for Sky to make her main roster debut for quite some time now.

Kai's return is the bigger surprise as she was released just three months ago. But with Triple H now in control of creative and talent relations, fans speculated that she could be one of the free agents that WWE would re-sign.

Can Bayley's stable bring back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship?

Another possibility is that the new stable could signal the return of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. With The Role Model likely going after Bianca Belair, it makes sense for WWE to finally start the tournament for the titles they announced to be vacant weeks ago.

WWE has a lot of tag teams in the women's division. Possible teams to fight for the titles include Kai and Sky, Becky Lynch (who seemingly turned babyface after the match) and someone like Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

There are also teams in NXT that WWE can call up as well, such as Toxic Attraction. The promotion just needs to book the existing teams properly and not break them up at a minute's notice, as recently happened with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

This is likely the beginning of more returns for the women's division. It wouldn't be surprising to see names like Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Lana come back shortly.

If WWE brings back some of the free agent women they released and mixes them with the current roster, the women's division becomes much more profound than it currently is.

In conclusion, Bayley's return is huge for WWE for many reasons. It gives Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai an immediate spotlight and makes them feel like big deals.

It could also mean the return of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with the current teams they already have on the main roster and NXT, as well as possible returns in the future.

