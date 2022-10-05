3 Reasons why Bayley should become RAW Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules & 2 reasons why she shouldn't

Bayley and Damage CTRL are standing on top of the RAW Women’s Division after the fallout from Monday Night RAW, which featured the contract signing between Bayley and Bianca Belair.

The feud has reached its boiling point between both women and the score looks like it may be settled once and for all at Extreme Rules this Saturday night (October 8th).

The ladder match stipulation is a huge plus that will not only add another level of danger and physicality to the matchup but will make this title match a little more unpredictable. This is one match that could easily go in either direction.

With that said, let’s look at three reasons why Bayley should become RAW Women’s Champion at WWE Extreme Rules and two why she shouldn’t.

#5. Why She Should: Damage CTRL would hold all the gold

If Bayley were to win the RAW Women’s Championship, Damage CTRL would control all the gold on the red brand.

We have Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai as the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The faction's leader capturing the RAW Women’s Title would mean absolute brand dominance by the group.

If you thought Bayley and her crew were arrogant and cocky before, imagine after they have all the titles on the RAW brand?

Letting Damage CTRL have all the gold on RAW will provide the WWE with months of storylines, with Bayley at the center of it all.

#4. Why She Shouldn’t: To further the storyline & set up another historic match at Crown Jewel

Bianca Belair may defeat Bayley at Extreme Rules so that the two can have a rematch at Crown Jewel in November. Seeing as how the two ladies are competing in the first-ever ladder match for a singles championship for the women’s division, how about seeing them make history for a second time in Saudi Arabia?

Why not make history by having the final showdown between these two in Saudi Arabia in a match that goes beyond the realm of “extreme” and will truly test their limits: a 30-minute Ironman Match!

We have seen this match in the past between Bayley and Sasha Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn several years ago. The two made history on that night and set the standard for future women’s matches to come.

Therefore, it would only be fitting to see the return of the Ironman match for Crown Jewel to settle the score.

#3. Why She Should: Bianca Belair is growing stale as RAW Women’s Champion

It’s debatable if Bianca Belair’s current championship reign is growing stale amongst the WWE Universe. That’s not to say she hasn’t been a great champion, but outside of Bayley, she has beaten just about every other woman on the roster at this point.

Therefore, it may be time for Belair to drop the title and move on to other things, giving the former Hugger a fresh championship reign that would benefit her and Damage CTRL (see point #5 above).

Bianca Belair could chase after the title or take a step back and allow others such as Alexa Bliss or the returning Candice LeRae to step up to the plate and challenge the former NXT Women's Champion.

#2. Why She Shouldn’t: Bayley has everything to lose, which will be Bianca Belair’s gain at Extreme Rules

Bayley needs this championship victory at Extreme Rules to continue her momentum from Monday Night RAW. She has everything to gain here and needs this win.

If she loses, which is also a real possibility, this could be a setback for Damage CTRL and make her appear less of a leader and someone who can’t keep her promises to her faction.

Bayley spoke on RAW about how the fans used to wear ponytails and had her back before they slowly began to turn on her and sent career into a downward spiral. With that said, she clearly must get this win to prevent her career from going back to that downward spiral.

She will stop at nothing to win at Extreme Rules, and this may be the most dangerous version of her character that we’ve seen yet. Belair may need the victory to keep the former SmackDown Women's Champion out of her hair (no pun intended) and continue her dominance as RAW Women’s Champion.

#1. Why She Should: Her victory at Extreme Rules would solidify her return

The leader of Damage CTRL needs to win the RAW Women’s Championship. It will cement her return to the active roster and show that she is indeed ready for another major title run.

She has worked a couple of matches since her return from injury, but nothing to the magnitude that we will witness at Extreme Rules. Being involved in a ladder match can be very dangerous due to the high spots and damage your body takes throughout the matchup.

Both women will give it everything they have and will likely steal the show. Bayley is ready to take home the gold to Damage CTRL and begin a new chapter of her career on the red brand.

