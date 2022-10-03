5 things that could happen during the contract signing between Bianca Belair and Bayley on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing live from St. Paul, Minnesota, as the go-home show leading into Extreme Rules, which takes place on Saturday, October 8th.

One of the more anticipated matchups will be the first-ever singles women’s ladder match for the RAW Women’s Championship, as champion Bianca Belair defends her title against Bayley.

The rivalry between the two women has been picking up steam lately, and the general feeling is that it will only get more heated heading into Extreme Rules after tonight’s show.

Let’s look at the five things that could happen during the contract signing between Bianca Belair and Bayley on WWE RAW without any further ado.

#5. All out brawl after the contract is signed

Could this be a preview of what we see tonight on WWE RAW? A brawl could erupt between Bianca Belair and Bayley all over ringside.

Contract signings in WWE never come off peacefully. In recent memory, there is no recollection of any contract signing for any show that didn’t end in some type of physicality. With that said, expect Bianca Belair and Bayley to be throwing fists to get the upper hand over each other.

The two women could talk smack to each other and run their usual gimmicks of putting each other over and why they should defeat each other at Extreme Rules, etc. The contract gets signed by both ladies, as this leads to the table being flipped and fight ensuing, as the members of Damage CTRL get involved.

Asuka and Alexa Bliss run in to make the save and we have a six-woman brawl going on to end the segment.

#4. Bianca Belair gets “injured” heading into Extreme Rules.

This could be the scene that we see tonight on RAW with Bianca Belair being laid out by Damage CTRL.

One thing that could happen that would give the advantage to Bayley is by having the RAW Women’s Champion be “injured” during heading into Extreme Rules. In typical heel fashion, you want to target a body part that would hinder your opponent useless for an upcoming match.

So if Bayley were to target the leg or the knee of Bianca Belair, that would slow her down and prevent her from applying pressure on that area to climb up the ladder.

Easy scenario. Have the contract be signed. Had a brawl between the two ladies. Bayley could drag Belair to the ring post and apply a figure 4-leglock, while members of Damage CTRL could whack Belair’s knee with a chair to add insult to injury.

#3. The segments will lead to separate singles matches for tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW

This could be the scene tonight on WWE RAW.

Given that both ladies go through the motions of the typical contract-signing scenario, this could lead to a brawl between Bayley and Bianca Belair, which in turn has Damage CTRL, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss running in to get involved as well.

A brawl between all six women could lead into separate singles matches for tonight’s RAW. A couple of good match scenarios would be Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY, Bayley vs. Asuka, and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss. These matches will serve their purpose and showcase the women’s division on the red brand.

You could have a six-woman tag match, alternatively, but this would be a great way to showcase what each woman can do inside the ring and be a good lead-in for Extreme Rules.

#2. We get a preview of the Ladder Match at Extreme Rules

Considering the upcoming bout will be a ladder match, we can expect to see the ladder become involved at some point during this contract signing.

A good scenario would be to see Bayley get the upper hand and take out Bianca Belair, with the ladder, as the WWE RAW Women’s Championship would be hanging up in the rafters. Bayley would climb the ladder and grab the RAW Women’s title to show what we could see at Extreme Rules.

Belair, on the other hand, could take Bayley off the ladder and pull off the same scenario as well. Either way it goes, that would be a good segway to build for the match and make the match more meaningful leading into the event.

After all, this is the first women’s ladder match in WWE history from a singles match point of view so it’s important that WWE builds this match up to a certain standard.

#1. The RAW Women’s Champion gets the last laugh

rob | head ESTate member in charge 🎃 @robbelair If Bianca Belair retains her RAW Women’s Champion in 6 days at Extreme Rules, she will go on to become the FIRST BLACK WOMAN in WWE HISTORY to have a single title reign over 200 days. If Bianca Belair retains her RAW Women’s Champion in 6 days at Extreme Rules, she will go on to become the FIRST BLACK WOMAN in WWE HISTORY to have a single title reign over 200 days. https://t.co/OAH8bAbw2V

An important aspect of this contract signing is to make the champ look very strong leading into the title match.

That’s not to say that Belair should be deemed unstoppable, but the idea of having her seem vulnerable in certain aspects would give Bayley that golden opportunity to grab the brass ring and become the WWE RAW Women’s Champion at Extreme Rules.

This could be the biggest match of both their careers and be an essential career changer for both women. At this point in their careers, this is Bayley’s chance to step up and get back to where she left off prior to the knee injury that sidelined her for over a year.

For Bianca Belair, this is one of the last real challenges she has on the main roster. If she were to defeat Bayley, unless there’s a future heel turn down the road for Belair, she has defeated every heel star on the red brand.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far