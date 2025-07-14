Becky Lynch replacing Seth Rollins following heartbreaking WWE injury? Analyzing cryptic Evolution hint

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were both in action in WWE this weekend. The latter emerged victorious in her Triple Threat Match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event and retained the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

The Man celebrated her 10-year anniversary in WWE with a triumph in Atlanta, and after her victory, she reflected on her career in the business, calling herself "Becky Freakin' Lynch" in a heated backstage promo.

This is a catchphrase that her husband, Seth Rollins, uses during his promos ("Seth Freakin' Rollins"), and her version of it created speculation on whether The Man could join The Visionary's faction on RAW.

This is something that fans have speculated about ever since Lynch came back at WrestleMania 41 and turned heel, at the same time as her husband, who joined forces with Paul Heyman at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rollins was in action at Saturday Night's Main Event and appears to have suffered a legitimate knee injury, which could force him to miss time to recover, leaving Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed without a leader.

Thus, Becky Lynch could step up and replace her husband during his absence, taking over the faction and joining forces with The Oracle, Breakker, and Reed.

This move would make sense since both are top heels now, and there is nobody that Seth Rollins trusts more than his wife. With that in mind, Monday on RAW, The Man will be on the show, while WWE should provide an update on The Visionary's condition and how much time he will miss.

Triple H provides update on Seth Rollins' injury

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, addressed the media after Evolution 2025, and among other things, he provided an update on the condition of Seth Rollins after his knee injury on Saturday.

The Game said Rollins' injury didn't look good, and Mr. Money in the Bank would get an MRI on Monday that would determine the severity of the injury.

"I’m sure somebody here will ask about Seth. I’ll just say right now – a little bit inconclusive. Doesn’t look good. But we’re in Birmingham tomorrow. He came here tonight. He was not going to miss his wife’s performance tonight. He is here or was here. He’ll be in Birmingham tomorrow with Doctor Dugas. We’ll get MRI and hope for the best. See where we can go with that," Triple H said. [H/T SEScoops]

Seth Rollins' injury will likely force him to miss SummerSlam, and it will be interesting to see what plans WWE creative will have for him if his injury is serious enough to keep him out for months.

